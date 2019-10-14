2h ago
Ice Chips: Anisimov a game time decision
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips. The Senators call up a pair of forwards with Artem Anisimov a game time decision to play on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators
The team has called up forwards Nick Paul and Jordan Swarz from Belleville (AHL)
Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports that forward Artem Anisimov is game time decision to play against the Minnesota Wild after he left Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a lower-body injury.
New York Islanders
The team has called up Oliver Wahlstrom from Bridgeport (AHL) and placed forward Casey Cizikas on injured reserve (retroactive to Oct. 8).
Forward Jordan Eberle appeared to hurt his right leg during Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Florida Panthers. Walhstrom, the 11th overall pick from the 2018, could make his NHL debut. He has one goal and two assists in the AHL this season.