Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The team has called up forwards Nick Paul and Jordan Swarz from Belleville (AHL)

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled forwards Nick Paul and Jordan Szwarz from Belleville (AHL).



Mise à jour alignement : Les #Sens rappellent Nick Paul et Jordan Szwarz de Belleville (LAH). @BellevilleSens — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) October 14, 2019

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports that forward Artem Anisimov is game time decision to play against the Minnesota Wild after he left Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a lower-body injury.

New York Islanders

The team has called up Oliver Wahlstrom from Bridgeport (AHL) and placed forward Casey Cizikas on injured reserve (retroactive to Oct. 8).

#Isles Transaction: Casey Cizikas has been placed on IR (retroactive to 10/8/19) with a lower body injury. Oliver Wahlstrom has been recalled from loan (Bridgeport). https://t.co/GqUkhl5uhL — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 14, 2019

Forward Jordan Eberle appeared to hurt his right leg during Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Florida Panthers. Walhstrom, the 11th overall pick from the 2018, could make his NHL debut. He has one goal and two assists in the AHL this season.