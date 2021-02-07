Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have recalled forward Logan Brown from the AHL and assigned him to the team's taxi squad.

Forwards Filip Chlapik and Matthew Peca have been re-assigned from the taxi squad to the AHL's Belleville Senators.

Washington Capitals

Per head coach Peter Laviolette, forwards Jakub Vrana and TJ Oshie are not available for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers but believes Lars Eller will play.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have added goaltender Cam Johnson to the roster from the taxi squad on emergency conditions. Goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks is unavailable due to a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

Johnson has a 6-1-0 record with a 1.77 GAA, .941 SV% and two shutouts in seven games with the ECHL's Florida Everblades this season.