Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Sens have sent forwards Drake Batherson and Filip Chlapik to the AHL's Belleville Senators according to TSN's Brent Wallace.

Batherson was held pointless in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers, while Chlapik did not play.

The team has not announced call-ups and does not play again until Thursday. Ottawa now has 11 forwards and seven defencemen on the roster.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets are the lone Canadian team in action Sunday as they battle the New York Islanders. Here were the lines according to TSN's Brian Munz:

Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Copp-Laine

Bourque-Lowry-Letestu

Perreault-Roslovic-Appleton



Morrissey-Kulikov

Heinola-Pionk

Bitetto-Poolman



Brossoit

Hellebuyck