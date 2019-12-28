Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have sent centre Logan Brown to the American Hockey League and have called up centre J.C. Beaudin as well as defenceman Christian Jaros. Brown, 21, has one goal and seven assists over 23 games with the Senators this season.

#sens have sent Logan Brown back to Belleville and recalled Christian Jaros and JC Beaudin. Sens host Devils Sunday. — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) December 28, 2019

Here were the lines at their morning skate courtesy of TSN's Brent Wallace:

Tkachuk-Pageau-Brown

Namestnikov-Tierney-Duclair

Ennis-Anisimov-White

Paul-Beaudin-Sabourin

Chabot-Goloubef

Borowiecki-Brannstrom

Englund-Jaros

(Boedker)

Anderson

Hogberg

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs provided an update on forward Ilya Mikheyev

Serious laceration that required surgery, extended absence for Mikheyev: https://t.co/SgDycOaxUI — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 28, 2019

The rookie forward had a strong start to the season for the Maple Leafs scoring eight goals and adding 15 assists in 39 games skated

New Jersey Devils

The Devils announced that they have activated goaltender Louis Domingue off injured reserve and sent him to AHL affiliate Binghampton.

NEWS: New Jersey has activated goaltender Louis Domingue off Injured Reserve and has assigned him to @BingDevils (AHL). pic.twitter.com/AUIfuurUru — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 28, 2019

Domingue has a GAA of 4.15 in six games with the big club so far this season.

New York Rangers

The Rangers have announced that the team has recalled Steven Fogarty from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL.

The New York Rangers announced today that the team has recalled forward Steven Fogarty from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL). #NYR — NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) December 28, 2019

The 26-year-old has skated in 32 games this season for the Wolf Pack scoring nine goals and adding 14 assists.

He has yet to make his season debut, but has skated in 11 career games for the Rangers registering zero points.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have recalled forward Mathieu Joseph from the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.

We have recalled Mathieu Joseph from the @syracusecrunch.https://t.co/WOhiSOCGXv — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 28, 2019

The 22-year-old has skated in 32 games for the Bolts this season scoring four goals and adding three assists.