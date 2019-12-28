1h ago
Ice Chips: Sens send F Brown to AHL
The Senators have sent centre Logan Brown to the American Hockey League and have called up centre J.C. Beaudin as well as defenceman Christian Jaros. Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators have sent centre Logan Brown to the American Hockey League and have called up centre J.C. Beaudin as well as defenceman Christian Jaros. Brown, 21, has one goal and seven assists over 23 games with the Senators this season.
Here were the lines at their morning skate courtesy of TSN's Brent Wallace:
Tkachuk-Pageau-Brown
Namestnikov-Tierney-Duclair
Ennis-Anisimov-White
Paul-Beaudin-Sabourin
Chabot-Goloubef
Borowiecki-Brannstrom
Englund-Jaros
(Boedker)
Anderson
Hogberg
Toronto Maple Leafs
New Jersey Devils
The Devils announced that they have activated goaltender Louis Domingue off injured reserve and sent him to AHL affiliate Binghampton.
Domingue has a GAA of 4.15 in six games with the big club so far this season.
New York Rangers
The Rangers have announced that the team has recalled Steven Fogarty from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL.
The 26-year-old has skated in 32 games this season for the Wolf Pack scoring nine goals and adding 14 assists.
He has yet to make his season debut, but has skated in 11 career games for the Rangers registering zero points.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning have recalled forward Mathieu Joseph from the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.
The 22-year-old has skated in 32 games for the Bolts this season scoring four goals and adding three assists.