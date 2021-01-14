5m ago
Ice Chips: Sens' Chabot returns to practice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators
Per TSN's Brent Wallace, defenceman Thomas Chabot is back skating this morning. He hasn't practised since taking a hard hit along the boards in Monday night's scrimmage.
Galchenyuk-White-Haley.— Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) January 14, 2021
Will send the rest of the lines shortly.
Also Chabot is skating.#sens
Colin White's line with Alex Galchenyuk and Michael Haley appear to be the fifth line as all are wearing grey jerseys.