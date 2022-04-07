2h ago
Ice Chips: Sens' Stutzle a game-time decision vs. Preds
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators, coach D.J. Smith said this morning. Smith said the young forward "pushed it at practice this morning" but that Stutzle was banged up and limped to the bus after Monday's game against the Montreal Canadiens.
Stutzle appeared to hut his knee during a knee-on-knee collision with Nick Suzuki.
Stutzle, 20, has 15 goals and 28 assists in 68 games this season.
Forwards Drake Batherson and Dylan Gambrell are doubtful to play tonight due to non-COVID related illnesses.
Defenceman Jake Sanderson was on the ice prior to the morning skate. He continues to recover from hand surgery.
Goaltender Anton Forsberg will get the start for the Sens.
He has a 17-14-3 record with a 2.72 goals-against average and .919 save percentage in 37 games this season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forwards Kyle Clifford and Jason Spezza were in grey (scratches) sweaters at the morning skate ahead of Thursday's matchup in Dallas against the Stars, TSN's Mark Masters reports.
Furthermore, forwards Nick Abruzzese and Wayne Simmonds took part in regular sweaters, while Jack Campbell was in the starter's net.
Lines at morning skate:
Bunting-Matthews-Marner
Mikheyev-Tavares-Kerfoot
Nylander-Kampf-Engvall
Abruzzese-Blackwell-Simmonds
Spezza, Clifford
Rielly-Lyubushkin
Muzzin-Brodie
Giordano-Holl
Liljegren
Campbell
Kallgren
Dallas Stars
Goaltender Scott Wedgewood will start for the Stars tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The 29-year-old has a 2-2 0 record with a 3.36 foals-against average and .907 save percentage since being acquired by the Stars.
New Jersey Devils
Devils forward Yegor Sharangovich participated in Thursday's morning skate ahead of tonight's game against the Montreal Canadiens. He sustained an injury during a fight with the New York Rangers Braden Schneider on Tuesday. He did not return after serving his major penalty. He has 20 goals and 20 assists in 64 games this season.
Nathan Bastian and Jimmy Vesey were absent from the morning skate.