Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Sens star rookie Tim Stutzle, who missed Tuesday's overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets with a minor injury, did not attend practice on Wednesday. He's considered day-to-day and is doubtful for Thursday's rematch against the Jets.

Senators Practice Lines - Brent Wallace, TSN

Forwards

Tkachuk - Norris - Batherson

Galchenyuk - Stepan - Dadonov

Paul - Tierney - C.Brown

Paquette - White - Watson

Chlapik - Anisimov - Haley

Edmonton Oilers

Mikko Koskinen will get the start between for the Oilers when they battle the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Wednesday night. The 32-year-old is 1-3 on the season with a 3.80 goals-against average.

Boston Bruins

Bruins star forward David Pastrnak, who hasn't played yet this season due to off-season hip surgery, practiced with his team on Wednesday wearing a non-contact jersey. The 24-year-old scored 48 goals and 47 assists over 70 games last season. He's expected to return to the lineup sometime in early to mid February. - Fluto Shinzawa