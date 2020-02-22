Ottawa Senators

Vladislav Namestnikov will be held of the lineup as the NHL trade deadline looms.

Namestikov will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game as the Sens protect an asset ahead of Monday's NHL trade deadline. He has 13 goals 12 assists in 56 games this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins released their lineup on Twitter with a notable absence being Dominik Kahun.

Khaun was injured in the second game of a home-and-home with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned defenceman, Mark Friedman to their AHL affiliate, LeHigh Valley Phantoms.

Roster move: We have loaned defenseman Mark Friedman back to the @LVPhantoms (AHL). — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 22, 2020

The 24-year old from Toronto was initially called up by the Flyers on February 15th and played six games with the Flyers. In those six games, he recorded a single assist. During his time with the Phantoms this season, Friedman has appeared in 24 games registering three goals and 12 assists for 15 points.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenceman, Gabriel Carlsson from the Cleveland Monsters.

The 23-year old from Orebro, Sweeden was initially assigned to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters but was recalled Saturday. In 23 games played with the Blue Jackets, Carlsson has recorded three points. In his 41 games played with the Monsters, Carlsson has recorded 21 points.

Arizona Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes have assigned goaltender, Darcy Kuemper to their AHL affiliate, Tuscon Roadrunners for conditioning.

The 29-year old from Saskatoon has appeared in 25 games for the Coyotes this season putting up a 15-8 record with two shutouts across that span. Kuemper currently sits sixth in the NHL in save percentage with .929 and third in the NHL in goals against average with 2.17.

Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings announced that they have extended forward, Martin Frk.

Two more years for @Frky91!



The LA Kings signed Martin Frk to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

https://t.co/yBhqBv9IWL — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 22, 2020

The 26-year old from Pelhrimove, Czech Republic., was selected by the Detroit Red Wings with the 49th overall pick in the 20120 NHL draft. Since his draft year, Frk spent the majority of his hockey career splitting time between the AHL and ECHL with multiple teams before landing with the Kings. The AHL's hardest shooter was recalled by the Kings on February 12th and has since recorded six points in eight games.