Scheifele's absence hurts the Jets again in season opening loss

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Petr Mrazek is expected to make his regular-season debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Thursday's matchup against the Ottawa Senators.

Tonight's goaltending matchup for #Leafs v. Sens:



Petr Mrazek projected to start for Toronto

Anton Forsberg going for Ottawa https://t.co/LPgSzBouEO — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) October 14, 2021

Mrazek, 29, played 12 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season, posting a 6-2-3 record with a 2.06 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage.

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Samuel Montembeault is expected to make his regular-season debut for the Canadiens as the team plays the second half of a back-to-back Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres.

Back at it tonight in Buffalo. @SkipTheDishes game preview ⤵️ https://t.co/O4lduMxBHY — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 14, 2021

Montembeault was claimed off waivers on Oct. 2 from the Florida Panthers. In 25 career NHL starts, the 24-year-old has a 9-8-3 record with a 3.20 goals-against-average and an .892 save percentage.

The Becancour, Quebec native made one start for the Habs in the preseason, stopping 38 of 44 shots in a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Dallas Stars

Forward Alexander Radulov is on the ice at Stars practice and skating on a line with Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin.

Alexander Radulov is on the ice and skating on a line with Benn and Seguin. — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) October 14, 2021

Radulov played just 11 games in 2020-21, with his last game coming on Mar. 18. He registering four goals and eight assists in his abbreviated season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenceman Andrej Sustr from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch. the team announced on Thursday.

We have recalled Andrej Sustr from the @SyracuseCrunch. https://t.co/e5G0ZeIZa6 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 14, 2021

The 30-year-old played 41 games with the KHL's Kunlun Red Star last season, recording five assists. In 323 career NHL games with the Lightning ad Anaheim Ducks, Sustr has scored 10 goals and 63 points.

Buffalo Sabres

Below are the lines during the Buffalo Sabres' morning skate ahead of Thursday's game against the Canadiens.

Skinner-Mittelstadt-Hinostroza

Caggiula-Cozens-Bjork

Asplund-Thompson-Olofsson

Girgensons-Eakin-Okposo

Dahlin-Jokiharju

Bryson-Miller

Hagg-Pysyk

According to head coach Don Granato, goaltender Craig Anderson will get the start.

Per head coach Don Granato, Craig Anderson will get the start in net tonight.#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/bQ3o5VsXfp — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 14, 2021

Philadelphia Flyers

Forward Zach MacEwen has been granted non-roster status by the NHL pending approval of his US Visa application. He was claimed off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

Patrick Brown has been placed on the COVID-19 protocol list while Rasmus Ristolainen is DTD with an upper-body injury.

Further updates:



-Zack MacEwen has been granted non-roster status by the NHL pending approval of his U.S. Visa application.



-Patrick Brown has been placed on the COVID-19 protocol list and is unavailable.



- Rasmus Ristolainen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 14, 2021

The team has recalled Jackson Cates, Nick Seeler, and Max Willman from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL.

Transactions: We have recalled the following players from @LVPhantoms (AHL):



-Jackson Cates

-Nick Seeler

-Max Willman #BringItToBroad https://t.co/1uKlPJkjc7 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 14, 2021

Nashville Predators

Here are the lines from the Predators morning skate:

Forsberg-Johansen-Duchene

Tolvanen-Granlund-Kunin

Cousins-Glass-Tomasino

Trenin-Sissons-Jeannot

Grimaldi

Josi-Carrier

Ekholm-Myers

Harpur-Fabbro

Borowiecki-Benning