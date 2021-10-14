1h ago
Ice Chips: Mrazek projected to start for Leafs
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Goaltender Petr Mrazek is expected to make his regular-season debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Thursday's matchup against the Ottawa Senators.
Mrazek, 29, played 12 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season, posting a 6-2-3 record with a 2.06 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage.
Montreal Canadiens
Goaltender Samuel Montembeault is expected to make his regular-season debut for the Canadiens as the team plays the second half of a back-to-back Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres.
Montembeault was claimed off waivers on Oct. 2 from the Florida Panthers. In 25 career NHL starts, the 24-year-old has a 9-8-3 record with a 3.20 goals-against-average and an .892 save percentage.
The Becancour, Quebec native made one start for the Habs in the preseason, stopping 38 of 44 shots in a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Dallas Stars
Forward Alexander Radulov is on the ice at Stars practice and skating on a line with Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin.
Radulov played just 11 games in 2020-21, with his last game coming on Mar. 18. He registering four goals and eight assists in his abbreviated season.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenceman Andrej Sustr from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch. the team announced on Thursday.
The 30-year-old played 41 games with the KHL's Kunlun Red Star last season, recording five assists. In 323 career NHL games with the Lightning ad Anaheim Ducks, Sustr has scored 10 goals and 63 points.
Buffalo Sabres
Below are the lines during the Buffalo Sabres' morning skate ahead of Thursday's game against the Canadiens.
Skinner-Mittelstadt-Hinostroza
Caggiula-Cozens-Bjork
Asplund-Thompson-Olofsson
Girgensons-Eakin-Okposo
Dahlin-Jokiharju
Bryson-Miller
Hagg-Pysyk
According to head coach Don Granato, goaltender Craig Anderson will get the start.
Philadelphia Flyers
Forward Zach MacEwen has been granted non-roster status by the NHL pending approval of his US Visa application. He was claimed off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.
Patrick Brown has been placed on the COVID-19 protocol list while Rasmus Ristolainen is DTD with an upper-body injury.
The team has recalled Jackson Cates, Nick Seeler, and Max Willman from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL.
Nashville Predators
Here are the lines from the Predators morning skate:
Forsberg-Johansen-Duchene
Tolvanen-Granlund-Kunin
Cousins-Glass-Tomasino
Trenin-Sissons-Jeannot
Grimaldi
Josi-Carrier
Ekholm-Myers
Harpur-Fabbro
Borowiecki-Benning