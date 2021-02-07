Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have activated centre Sean Couturier off the injured reserve. He has been sidelined since Jan. 15 due to a rib injury.

He has one assist in two games this season.

Winnipeg Jets

Jets line rushes from Pierre-Luc Dubois's first practice with the team:

Ehlers-Scheifele-Copp
Vesalainen-Stastny-Wheeler
Connor-Dubois-Lewis
Perreault-Lowry-Appleton

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have recalled forward Logan Brown from the AHL and assigned him to the team's taxi squad.

Forwards Filip Chlapik and Matthew Peca have been re-assigned from the taxi squad to the AHL's Belleville Senators.

Head coach DJ Smith says that Thomas Chabot and Derek Stepan have the day off and both are available to play on Monday against the Edmonton Oilers.

He says Logan Brown will practise this week but won't be in the lineup on Monday.

Washington Capitals

Per head coach Peter Laviolette, forwards Jakub Vrana and TJ Oshie are not available for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers but Lars Eller will play after missing four games with an injury.  

In other moves, the Capitals assigned forward Michael Sgarbossa from the NHL roster to the taxi squad. Forwards Daniel Carr and Philippe Maillet were recalled from the taxi squad to the main roster.

Maillet is scheduled to make his NHL debut Sunday.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have added goaltender Cam Johnson to the roster from the taxi squad on emergency conditions. Goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks is unavailable due to a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

Johnson has a 6-1-0 record with a 1.77 GAA, .941 SV% and two shutouts in seven games with the ECHL's Florida Everblades this season.

 