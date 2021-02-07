Sens' Smith believes young players like Logan Brown have to earn their spot in lineup

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have activated centre Sean Couturier off the injured reserve. He has been sidelined since Jan. 15 due to a rib injury.

He has one assist in two games this season.

The Flyers have activated centre Sean Couturier off the injured reserve.

Winnipeg Jets

Jets line rushes from Pierre-Luc Dubois's first practice with the team:

Ehlers-Scheifele-Copp

Vesalainen-Stastny-Wheeler

Connor-Dubois-Lewis

Perreault-Lowry-Appleton

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have recalled forward Logan Brown from the AHL and assigned him to the team's taxi squad.

Forwards Filip Chlapik and Matthew Peca have been re-assigned from the taxi squad to the AHL's Belleville Senators.

Roster update: The #Sens have made the following roster moves:



Forwards Filip Chlapik and Matthew Peca have been re-assigned from the team's taxi squad to @BellevilleSens.



Forward Logan Brown has been recalled from the B-Sens and re-assigned to the team's taxi squad.

Head coach DJ Smith says that Thomas Chabot and Derek Stepan have the day off and both are available to play on Monday against the Edmonton Oilers.

He says Logan Brown will practise this week but won't be in the lineup on Monday.

DJ Smith says it was just a day off for both Thomas Chabot and Derek Stepan today. Both are available to play Monday.



Logan Brown will practice this week, but won't be in the lineup vs Edmonton Monday.



"We'll put him in when the time is right," Smith said of Logan Brown.

Washington Capitals

Per head coach Peter Laviolette, forwards Jakub Vrana and TJ Oshie are not available for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers but Lars Eller will play after missing four games with an injury.

In other moves, the Capitals assigned forward Michael Sgarbossa from the NHL roster to the taxi squad. Forwards Daniel Carr and Philippe Maillet were recalled from the taxi squad to the main roster.

Maillet is scheduled to make his NHL debut Sunday.

#Caps assign forward Michael Sgarbossa from NHL roster to Taxi Squad. Caps recall forwards Daniel Carr and Philippe Maillet from Taxi Squad to NHL roster.



Maillet is scheduled to make his NHL debut today vs. PHI

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have added goaltender Cam Johnson to the roster from the taxi squad on emergency conditions. Goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks is unavailable due to a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

Johnson has a 6-1-0 record with a 1.77 GAA, .941 SV% and two shutouts in seven games with the ECHL's Florida Everblades this season.