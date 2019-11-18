Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have recalled forward prospect Morgan Frost from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In his first 16 career AHL games, Frost has five goals and 12 points.

❄️ There’s a Frost Warning in Philly. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/aSDxbRw3oW — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 18, 2019

The Flyers currently occupy the second wild card spot in the Eastern conference.

Montreal Canadiens

Paul Byron and Jonathan Drouin are both absent from the morning skate. Byron sat out Saturday's game with an injury while Drouin is on the IR with an upper-body injury. Weber has the day off from practice.

Habs lines at practice this morning:

Tatar-Danault-Gallagher

Domi-Suzuki-Armia

Lehkonen-Kotkaniemi-Weal

Hudon-Thompson-Cousins

Chiarot-Folin (Weber day off)

Mete-Petry

Kulak-Reilly-Fleury rotating

Price

Kinkaid

Buffalo Sabres

Forward Kyle Okposo is out indefinitely with a concussion. Vladimir Sobotka (lower body) and Tage Thompson (upper body) are out four to six weeks and three to five weeks respectively.

Zach Bogosian, Marcus Johansson and Johan Larsson are all day to day.

Boston Bruins

Per Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, Patrice Bergeron will travel and is a game-time decision for tomorrow in New Jersey. Cassidy anticipates Jake DeBrusk and Brett Ritchie will play but they are also game-time decision. It's also looking like a return for Torey Krug later in the week.

Forward Brendan Gaunce and defenceman Urho Vaakanainen from AHL Providence. Gaunce has seven points in 11 games in the AHL this season. Vaakanainen has skated in three games with Boston and has two assists in 15 AHL games.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the AHL's Binghamton Devils. He has started four games with Binghamton this season, recording a 2-1-1 record with a 2.25 GAA and .914 save percentage. Domingue spent last season in the NHL with the Tampa Bay Lightning, going 21-5-0 with a 2.88 GAA and .908 save percentage.

The #NJDevils have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the @BingDevils (AHL).



In four games for Binghamton, Domingue was 2-1-1 with a 2.25 GAA and .918 SV%.https://t.co/NE96hwqsRw — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 18, 2019

Nashville Predators

The Predators have recalled defenceman Steven Santini and forward Mathieu Olivier from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.

Santini has five assists in 17 games with Milwaukee this season. He was acquired in June in the PK Subban trade with the New Jersey Devils.

Olivier has seven points in 17 games for Milwaukee.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets' lines at practice this morning:

Nyquist-Jenner-Bjorkstrand

Texier-Nash-Atkinson

Robinson-Wennberg-Anderson

Milano-Dubois-Bemstrom

Ryan Murray also being worked in with the D pairs after missing Friday.

New York Islanders

Forward Matt Martin has shed the non-contact jersey and is in a regular sweater at Isles practice this morning. He hasn't played since Oct. 25 when he suffered a leg injury skating into the Senators' open door during a game.