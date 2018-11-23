Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Arizona Coyotes

Goalie Antti Raanta is probable to return for the Coyotes lineup tonight against the Colorado Avalanche, according to Craig Morgan of The Athletic Arizona.

Raanta, in the first year of a three-year deal with Arizona, has missed the last eight games with a lower body injury.

In nine games this season, Raanta has posted a 5-4 record with .929 save percentage and a 2.10 goals against average.

Philadelphia Flyers

Calvin Pickard is expected to start in goal when the Flyers take on the New York Rangers Friday afternoon, per the Philadelphia Courier-Post.

Pickard, claimed off waivers by the Flyers prior to the season, has a 3-1-2 record with a 4.13 goals-against average and .858 save percentage in nine games with the Flyers.

With Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth both injured, the Flyers are left Pickard and Alex Lyon as options in the crease. Lyon allowed four goals on 12 shots Wednesday against the Buffalo Sabres before being pulled.



New York Rangers

Winger Cody McLeod was diagnosed with a fractured left hand on Thursday and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with the injury. McLeod has one goal and a minus-3 rating in 16 games this season.

Forward Mats Zuccarello is questionable to face the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, while Henrik Lundqvist will start between the pipes. Zuccarello, who's been out since Nov. 15 due to a groin injury, has three goals and 10 points in 16 games this season.

Lundqvist is on a two-game winning streak and has a 8-6-2 record this season.