Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have placed forward Brandon Tanev on injured reserve retroactive to April 3.

The Penguins have recalled forwards Frederick Gaudreau, Radim Zohorna, and Drew O'Connor from the taxi squad.



Tanev was out of the Pens' lineup since March 18 because of an upper-body injury but activated from IR for Sunday's game against the Boston Bruins and finished the game.

Head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters Monday the 29-year-old is week-to-week.

Meanwhile, the Penguins have recalled forwards Frederick Gaudreau, Radim Zohorna and Drew O'Connor from the taxi squad. Josh Currie has been reassigned from the taxi squad to the AHL.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens announced Tuesday that goaltender Carey Price will not make the trip to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs Wednesday and is staying in Montreal "to get treatments."

Cayden Primeau has been recalled and will be assigned to the team's taxi squad.

The Canadiens have recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the AHL's Laval Rocket to the taxi squad.



Primeau will make the trip with the club to Toronto. Carey Price will stay in Montreal to get treatments. pic.twitter.com/xjxZY5DSBk — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 6, 2021

Meanwhile, the Habs have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with forward Jan Mysak.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2021-22 to 2023-24) with forward Jan Mysak.

The deal begins next season and will take him through 2023-24.

The 18-year-old was selected in the second round (No. 48 overall) in last year's draft. He was Montreal's third pick in the draft after defenceman Kaiden Guhle at No. 16 and forward Luke Tuch at No. 47.

A native of Litinov in the Czech Republic, Mysak has two goals in 13 games so far this season with the AHL's Laval Rocket. He also played five games for the Czech World Junior team at this year's tournament, finishing with two goals and one assist.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Zac Dalpe will return to the lineup Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, replacing Riley Nash according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.

Forward Liam Foudy will also be back from the taxi squad to play Tuesday night.