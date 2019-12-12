Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens forward Matthew Peca will miss the next six weeks with a knee injury.

Canadiens forward Ryan Poehling has been assigned to the Laval Rocket of the AHL.

The Canadiens have reassigned Ryan Poehling to the AHL’s Laval Rocket. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 12, 2019

The 20-year-old has skated in five games for the Habs this season and has not registered a point.

He has five goals and seven assists in 26 games for the Rocket this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

#Leafs lines at morning skate (at #Flames tonight):



Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Kapanen-Matthews-Nylander

Engvall-Kerfoot-Mikheyev

Petan-Spezza-Aberg



Rielly-Barrie

Muzzin-Holl

Dermott-Ceci



Andersen

Hutchinson



Extras: Marincin, Timashov, Gauthier — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) December 12, 2019

Calgary Flames

Flames lines at morning skate:

Rittich in net for the #Flames. Lines look like this:

Tkachuk-Lindholm-Mangiapane

Monahan-Backlund-Dube

Lucic-Ryan-Gaudreau

Rieder-Jankowski-Frolik — Kristen Anderson (@KdotAnderson) December 12, 2019

Mathew Tkachuk is skating today after not playing Tuesday night against Arizona.

Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill has announced that the team will be without forward Andreas Athanasiou for tonight's game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Dylan Larkin is also questionable.

Per Blashill, Athanasiou out, Larkin (not feeling well) questionable for tonight. #RedWings — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 12, 2019

The Red Wings have recalled forwards Filip Zadina and defenseman Dylan McIlrath from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL.

The Detroit #RedWings today recalled right wing Filip Zadina and defenseman Dylan McIlrath from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. pic.twitter.com/ucJEN3vTuM — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 12, 2019

Zadina has played seven games for the Red Wings this season tallying three assists.

McIlrath has played in 16 games for the Red Wings this season without a point.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues have announced that forward Oskar Sundqvist will return to the lineup tonight when the Blues play the Vegas Golden Knights.

Oskar Sundqvist will return to the lineup tonight after missing six games with a lower-body injury. https://t.co/c9AEX9TYVy #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 12, 2019

The 25-year-old has skated in 26 games for the blues this season scoring eight goals and adding four assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have recalled forward Joseph Blandisi on an emergency basis.

The Penguins have recalled forward Joseph Blandisi on an emergency basis from the @WBSPenguins.



Details: https://t.co/3brMqKPPrz pic.twitter.com/uwa6eH3IxN — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 12, 2019

The 25-year-old has played in 11 games for the Penguins this season scoring once and adding two assists.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have announced that defenseman Calvin de Haan has been placed on the Injured Reserve.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Defenseman Calvin de Haan (right shoulder) has been placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Dec. 10. #Blackhawks — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 12, 2019

The 28-year-old will miss at least the next three games.

In 29 games skated, de Haan has one goal and five assists.