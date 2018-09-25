Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Sens placed 10-year NHL veteran Zack Smith on waivers Tuesday morning. The 30-year-old winger scored five goals and added 14 assists over 68 games in the nation's capital last season.

Smith, who had 25 goals in 2015-16 and 16 in 2016-17, is signed through 2020-21 and carries a $3.25 million cap hit - seventh-highest among Senators forwards.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the Senators tried to trade Smith last season but would have been forced to take a contract back in return due to his cap hit.

Smith has spent his entire career with the Senators after the team selected him in the third round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

Ottawa places Zack Smith on waivers. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 25, 2018

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs placed Hunter Shinkaruk, Michael McCarron, Byron Froese, Rinat Valiev and Brett Lernout on waivers on Tuesday. Shinkaruk is a 23-year-old winger who recorded a single assist over seven games with the Calgary Flames last season. McCarron, also a 23-year-old winger, played 18 games with Montreal in 2017-18, recording just one assist. Froese, a 27-year-old centre, had three goals and eight assists over 48 games with the Habs last season. On Tuesday, the Canadiens also sent forward prospect Nick Suzuki to the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League and released veteran forward Joel Ward from his professional tryout. - Team Tweet

Canadiens place five players on waivers.



DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/2vx5BhlfNC#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 25, 2018

Waivers

The following players were placed on waivers Tuesday:



NICHOLAS LAPPIN N.J

ZACK SMITH OTT

JORDAN SZWARZ BOS

MARK MCNEILL BOS

CODY GOLOUBEF BOS

COLBY CAVE BOS

ANTON BLIDH BOS

RYAN HAGGERTY PIT

BRETT LERNOUT MTL

RINAT VALIEV MTL

BYRON FROESE MTL

MICHAEL MCCARRON MTL

HUNTER SHINKARUK MTL

ROBBIE RUSSO ARI

HUDSON FASCHING ARI

HARRI SATERI DET

CHRIS TERRY DET

JAKE CHELIOS DET

The following players cleared waivers Tuesday:

CHRISTOPHER GIBSON NYI

TANNER FRITZ NYI

SETH HELGESON NYI

MICHAEL SISLO NYI

STEVE BERNIER NYI

JAMES O'BRIEN OTT

PAUL CAREY OTT

BRAD MALONE EDM

KEEGAN LOWE EDM

KEVIN GRAVEL EDM

DILLON SIMPSON CBJ

NATHAN GERBE CBJ

ZAC DALPE CBJ

TOMMY CROSS CBJ

ETHAN PROW PIT

DAKOTA MERMIS ARI

JAYCOB MEGNA ANA

JULIUS NATTINEN ANA

ASHTON SAUTNER VAN

REID BOUCHER VAN

Toronto Maple Leafs

Tuesday's Practice Lines (First Group) - Mark Masters, TSN

Forwards

Marleau-Matthews-Ennis

T.Moore-Tavares-Marner

Leivo-Kadri-Brown

Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen

Gauthier

Defenceman

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Rosen-Ozhiganov

Dermott-Holl

Goalies

Andersen

Pickard