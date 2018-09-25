38m ago
Ice Chips: Sens place Smith on waivers
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
The Sens placed 10-year NHL veteran Zack Smith on waivers Tuesday morning. The 30-year-old winger scored five goals and added 14 assists over 68 games in the nation's capital last season.
Smith, who had 25 goals in 2015-16 and 16 in 2016-17, is signed through 2020-21 and carries a $3.25 million cap hit - seventh-highest among Senators forwards.
According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the Senators tried to trade Smith last season but would have been forced to take a contract back in return due to his cap hit.
Smith has spent his entire career with the Senators after the team selected him in the third round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.
Montreal Canadiens
The Habs placed Hunter Shinkaruk, Michael McCarron, Byron Froese, Rinat Valiev and Brett Lernout on waivers on Tuesday. Shinkaruk is a 23-year-old winger who recorded a single assist over seven games with the Calgary Flames last season. McCarron, also a 23-year-old winger, played 18 games with Montreal in 2017-18, recording just one assist. Froese, a 27-year-old centre, had three goals and eight assists over 48 games with the Habs last season. On Tuesday, the Canadiens also sent forward prospect Nick Suzuki to the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League and released veteran forward Joel Ward from his professional tryout. - Team Tweet
Waivers
The following players were placed on waivers Tuesday:
NICHOLAS LAPPIN N.J
ZACK SMITH OTT
JORDAN SZWARZ BOS
MARK MCNEILL BOS
CODY GOLOUBEF BOS
COLBY CAVE BOS
ANTON BLIDH BOS
RYAN HAGGERTY PIT
BRETT LERNOUT MTL
RINAT VALIEV MTL
BYRON FROESE MTL
MICHAEL MCCARRON MTL
HUNTER SHINKARUK MTL
ROBBIE RUSSO ARI
HUDSON FASCHING ARI
HARRI SATERI DET
CHRIS TERRY DET
JAKE CHELIOS DET
The following players cleared waivers Tuesday:
CHRISTOPHER GIBSON NYI
TANNER FRITZ NYI
SETH HELGESON NYI
MICHAEL SISLO NYI
STEVE BERNIER NYI
JAMES O'BRIEN OTT
PAUL CAREY OTT
BRAD MALONE EDM
KEEGAN LOWE EDM
KEVIN GRAVEL EDM
DILLON SIMPSON CBJ
NATHAN GERBE CBJ
ZAC DALPE CBJ
TOMMY CROSS CBJ
ETHAN PROW PIT
DAKOTA MERMIS ARI
JAYCOB MEGNA ANA
JULIUS NATTINEN ANA
ASHTON SAUTNER VAN
REID BOUCHER VAN
Toronto Maple Leafs
Tuesday's Practice Lines (First Group) - Mark Masters, TSN
Forwards
Marleau-Matthews-Ennis
T.Moore-Tavares-Marner
Leivo-Kadri-Brown
Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen
Gauthier
Defenceman
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Rosen-Ozhiganov
Dermott-Holl
Goalies
Andersen
Pickard