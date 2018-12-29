Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators recalled defencemen Stefan Elliott and Christian Wolanin from the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League. Elliott has appeared in two NHL games with Ottawa this season while Wolanin has played in one.

Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot left Friday's matchup against the New York Islanders with an upper-body and did not return. He appeared to suffer the injury in the second period after taking a hit from New York's Matt Martin

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forward J.T. Miller is listed as out week-to-week with an upper-body injury suffered against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. The 25-year-old has seven goals and 19 assists over 38 games this season with the Lightning. - Joe Smith, The Athletic