With training camps underway for each of the 24 team's in the NHL's Return to Play, TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby was not on the ice for warmups ahead of the team's scrimmage on Monday.

Crosby was unable to participate on Sunday. 

The team used the following lines in warmups ahead of the scrimmage:

Team Black:

Guentzel - Rodrigues - Sheary
Zucker - Malkin - Rust

Dumoulin - Letang
Johnson - Schultz

Murray

Team Gold:
Marleau - McCann - Lafferty
Aston-Reese - Blueger - Tanev

Pettersson - Marino
Czuczman - Ruhwedel

Jarry

All nine players who were held out of camp as a precaution have been cleared to re-join the team for Phase 3.

The team said last Monday they would be voluntarily sidelining nine players from their training camp roster due to potential secondary exposure to an individual who had contact with a person that had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

 

 

Boston Bruins

After being unfit to participate on Saturday, Charlie Coyle was back on the ice Monday for the Bruins practice.

Coyle had 16 goals and 37 points in 70 games with the Bruins this season.

The team used the following lines during Monday's session:

Marchand – Bergeron – Bjork
DeBrusk – Krejci – Kuhlman
Kuraly – Coyle – Ritchie
Nordstrom – Lindholm – Senyshyn
Frederic – Studnicka – Carey

Chara – Zboril
Krug – Carlo
Grzelcyk – Lauzon
Moore – Clifton
Vaakanainen

Rask
Halak
Vladar
Lagace

 

 

 