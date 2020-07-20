With training camps underway for each of the 24 team's in the NHL's Return to Play, TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby was not on the ice for warmups ahead of the team's scrimmage on Monday.

Crosby was unable to participate on Sunday.

Sidney Crosby is not on the ice for warmups ahead of the #Pens second intra-squad scrimmage, set to begin at 11 a.m. -MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) July 20, 2020

The team used the following lines in warmups ahead of the scrimmage:

Team Black:

Guentzel - Rodrigues - Sheary

Zucker - Malkin - Rust

Dumoulin - Letang

Johnson - Schultz

Murray

Team Gold:

Marleau - McCann - Lafferty

Aston-Reese - Blueger - Tanev

Pettersson - Marino

Czuczman - Ruhwedel

Jarry

All nine players who were held out of camp as a precaution have been cleared to re-join the team for Phase 3.

The team said last Monday they would be voluntarily sidelining nine players from their training camp roster due to potential secondary exposure to an individual who had contact with a person that had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

MORE SCRIMMAGES!



Both games will feature a full three-period game and each team will have three forward lines & five defensemen.



Which means... the nine players that were held out of camp as a precaution have been cleared to re-join Phase 3.



Details: https://t.co/ysCR7VCNlz pic.twitter.com/yJT9I7H2Ps — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 20, 2020

Boston Bruins

After being unfit to participate on Saturday, Charlie Coyle was back on the ice Monday for the Bruins practice.

Coyle had 16 goals and 37 points in 70 games with the Bruins this season.

The team used the following lines during Monday's session:

Marchand – Bergeron – Bjork

DeBrusk – Krejci – Kuhlman

Kuraly – Coyle – Ritchie

Nordstrom – Lindholm – Senyshyn

Frederic – Studnicka – Carey

Chara – Zboril

Krug – Carlo

Grzelcyk – Lauzon

Moore – Clifton

Vaakanainen

Rask

Halak

Vladar

Lagace