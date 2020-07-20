1h ago
Ice Chips: Crosby not on ice for scrimmage
With training camps underway for each of the 24 team's in the NHL's Return to Play, TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Flames Ice Chips: Dube playing catch-up at Flames camp
With training camps underway for each of the 24 team's in the NHL's Return to Play, TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby was not on the ice for warmups ahead of the team's scrimmage on Monday.
Crosby was unable to participate on Sunday.
The team used the following lines in warmups ahead of the scrimmage:
Team Black:
Guentzel - Rodrigues - Sheary
Zucker - Malkin - Rust
Dumoulin - Letang
Johnson - Schultz
Murray
Team Gold:
Marleau - McCann - Lafferty
Aston-Reese - Blueger - Tanev
Pettersson - Marino
Czuczman - Ruhwedel
Jarry
All nine players who were held out of camp as a precaution have been cleared to re-join the team for Phase 3.
The team said last Monday they would be voluntarily sidelining nine players from their training camp roster due to potential secondary exposure to an individual who had contact with a person that had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Boston Bruins
After being unfit to participate on Saturday, Charlie Coyle was back on the ice Monday for the Bruins practice.
Coyle had 16 goals and 37 points in 70 games with the Bruins this season.
The team used the following lines during Monday's session:
Marchand – Bergeron – Bjork
DeBrusk – Krejci – Kuhlman
Kuraly – Coyle – Ritchie
Nordstrom – Lindholm – Senyshyn
Frederic – Studnicka – Carey
Chara – Zboril
Krug – Carlo
Grzelcyk – Lauzon
Moore – Clifton
Vaakanainen
Rask
Halak
Vladar
Lagace