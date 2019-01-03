Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs recalled Michael Hutchinson and Kasimir Kaskisuo from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League ahead of their afternoon clash against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. According to TSN Maple Leafs reporter Kristen Shilton, Hutchinson is likely to get the start today.

Backup goalie Garret Sparks was slated to make his fourth straight start in net, but will be held out due to precautionary reasons as he's currently under concussion protocol following Wednesday’s practice. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports Sparks took a shot to the mask during Wednesday's practice. The 25-year-old Sparks has a 6-2-1 record with a .905 save percentage and a 3.01 goal-against average in 10 games this season.

Starter Frederik Andersen remains sidelined with a groin injury and was placed on the injured reserve (retroactive to Dec. 23) on Thursday.

Toronto picked up Hutchinson from the Florida Panthers over the weekend for a 2020 fifth-round pick while Kaskisuo has never played in a NHL game.

Hutchinson posted a 1-1-2 record in four games with the Panthers this season with an .893 save percentage and a 4.17 goals-against average. He allowed four goals on 34 shots in his first start with the Toronto Marlies on Monday - a 5-4 overtime win.

Kaskisuo has a 3-5-1 record this season with a .866 save percentage and a 4.12 GAA in 11 games with the Marlies.

The team used the following lines in practice Wednesday:

Practice lines:

Brown-Tavares-Marner

Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Kapanen

Lindholm-Gauthier-Moore

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl

Sparks