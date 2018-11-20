Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Dallas Stars

Goaltender Ben Bishop is considered day-to-day with a lower-body, soft tissue injury, Mark Stepneski of the team's website reports. Bishop exited Monday's 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers after the second period. He allowed one goal on 13 shots before leaving the game. Anton Khudobin entered in relief, allowing one goal on 10 shots.

Bishop is 8-5-1 this season with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. Khudobin is 3-3-1 this season with a 2.37 GAA with a .925 save percentage.