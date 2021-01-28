3h ago
Ice Chips: Perfetti practices with Jets
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Flames/Habs Ice Chips: Montreal bracing for hungry Calgary team in home opener
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips
Winnipeg Jets
Cole Perfetti is skating with the Winnipeg Jets today for the first time.
*Cole Perfetti has entered the chat* pic.twitter.com/tPi0urbCYB— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 28, 2021
He is taking line rushes with Kyle Connor and Trevor Lewis.
Perfetti, 19, was recently reassigned from the Manitoba Moose to the Jets' taxi squad.
Edmonton Oilers
RNH-McDavid-Puljujarvi
Kahun-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Neal-Turris-Kassian
Nygard-Shore-Archibald
Nurse-Bear
Jones-Larsson
Koekkoek-Barrie
Koskinen/Skinner
Washington Capitals
Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom were on the ice for the Capitals team morning skate.
Wilson has missed the teams last two games with a lower body injury.
Meanwhile, after leaving Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders early, Backstrom returned to the ice as well.
The 33-year-old has four goals and eight points in seven game this season.
However, Lars Eller was not seen seen skating with the team, he left Tuesday's game early as well with an injury.
Capitals lines at morning skate:
Vrana-Backstrom-Wilson
Sheary-Oshie-Panik
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway
Carr-Sgarbossa-Sprong
Dillon-Carlson
Chara-Schultz
Siegenthaler-Tvr
Vanecek
Anderson
Copley
*Jensen, Fehervary, McMichael also skating.
Chicago Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks have signed defenceman Madison Bowey to a two-year contract, the club announced on Thursday.
The contract comes with an average cap hit of $725,000 per year.