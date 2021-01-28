Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips

Winnipeg Jets

Cole Perfetti is skating with the Winnipeg Jets today for the first time.

*Cole Perfetti has entered the chat* pic.twitter.com/tPi0urbCYB — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 28, 2021

He is taking line rushes with Kyle Connor and Trevor Lewis.

Perfetti, 19, was recently reassigned from the Manitoba Moose to the Jets' taxi squad.

Edmonton Oilers

RNH-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Kahun-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Neal-Turris-Kassian

Nygard-Shore-Archibald



Nurse-Bear

Jones-Larsson

Koekkoek-Barrie



Koskinen/Skinner

Washington Capitals

Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom were on the ice for the Capitals team morning skate.

Wilson has missed the teams last two games with a lower body injury.

Meanwhile, after leaving Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders early, Backstrom returned to the ice as well.

The 33-year-old has four goals and eight points in seven game this season.

However, Lars Eller was not seen seen skating with the team, he left Tuesday's game early as well with an injury.

Capitals lines at morning skate:

Vrana-Backstrom-Wilson

Sheary-Oshie-Panik

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

Carr-Sgarbossa-Sprong

Dillon-Carlson

Chara-Schultz

Siegenthaler-Tvr

Vanecek

Anderson

Copley

*Jensen, Fehervary, McMichael also skating.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have signed defenceman Madison Bowey to a two-year contract, the club announced on Thursday.

The contract comes with an average cap hit of $725,000 per year.