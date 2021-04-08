Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have reassigned goaltender Charlie Lindgren to the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

Goaltender Michael McNiven has also been assigned to the club’s taxi squad.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have reassigned defenceman Timothy Liljegren to the Toronto Marlies.

Liljegren, 21, hasn't played a game with the Maple Leafs this season, but has appeared in 12 contests with the Marlies, scoring two goals with six assists.