Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Nick Foligno is absent from Wednesday's practice. He left Monday's game against the Montreal Canadiens late in the second period with an upper-body injury and didn't return.

He has four assists in five games since being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets at the trade deadline.

Forwards Zach Hyman and Riley Nash are on the ice for Leafs' practice, with both players sporting red, no-contact sweaters.

This is the first time Hyman has skated at practice after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Vancouver Canucks defenceman Alex Edler on April 18. Hyman was projected to miss a minimum of two weeks with a sprained MCL.

The 28-year-old has 15 goals and 33 points in 43 games this season.

Nash, 31, who was acquired on April 9 from the Blue Jackets for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has been skating since April 29.

Nash has yet to suit up for the Leafs due to a knee injury suffered on April 4 playing against the Florida Panthers.

In 37 games this season, he has two goals and five assists.

Defenceman Justin Holl is also back at practice with a full face shield.

Leafs lines at practice:

Thornton-Matthews-Marner

Galchenyuk-Tavares-Nylander

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Noesen

Engvall-Spezza-Simmonds

Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Sandin-Dermott

Andersen

Campbell

Absent: Foligno

Extra: Brooks, Liljegren, Hutton

Ottawa Senators

Head coach DJ Smith said combinations from Tuesday's practice will be their lineup tonight against the Montreal Canadiens.

Olle Alsing will come off the taxi squad and make his NHL debut alongside fellow rookie Jacob Bernard-Docker, per TSN's John Lu.

Tkachuk - Norris - Batherson

Formenton - White - Paul

Stützle - Pinto – C. Brown

Dzingel - Tierney - Dadonov



Mete - Zaitsev

Brannstrom - Zub

Alsing – Bernard-Docker



Forsberg

Gustavsson

Hogberg



Scratches: Amadio, Anisimov

Taxi: Bishop, Abramov