Ice Chips: Leafs' Robertson likely out 4 weeks
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips. Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said forward Nick Robertson is likely out at least four weeks with a knee injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Head coach Sheldon Keefe said forward Nick Robertson is likely out at least four weeks with a knee injury. TSN's Mark Masters added the Leafs consider this good news after initial fears.
Robertson left Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators after the first period and didn't return to action.
Forward Pierre Engvall was reassigned from the AHL's Toronto Marlies to the Taxi squad on Monday.
Engvall had eight goals and 15 points in 48 games with the Leafs last season.
The Leafs will go with seven defencemen Monday against the Winnipeg Jets, with Mikko Lehtonen making his NHL debut.
Jason Spezza was on the ice for the team's morning skate after being placed on waivers Sunday, skating as the fourth-line centre.
Adam Brooks skated in a regular white sweater today at the team's morning skate, while Travis Boyd, Pierre Engvall and Alexander Barabanov were in taxi-squad grey.
The team used the following lines during Monday's skate:
Thornton-Matthews-Marner
Nylander-Tavares-Vesey
Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Hyman
Brooks-Spezza-Simmonds
Rielly-Brodie
Muzzin-Holl
Dermott-Bogosian
Sandin-Lehtonen
Andersen
Campbell
Calgary Flames
The Flames placed defenceman Michael Stone on waivers Monday. Brett Ritchie cleared waivers.
Stone played 33 games for the Flames last season, registering two goals and five assists.
Ottawa Senators
Colin White was back skating on the fifth line at practice Monday. He was a healthy scratch in the Senators' season opener before playing Saturday in the seconnd game of the back-to-backs with the Leafs. Artem Anisimov was back in the fourth line centre spot Monday.
Monday's practice lines:
Tkachuk – Norris – Batherson
Stützle – Stepan – Dadonov
Paul – Tierney –C.Brown
Paquette – Anisimov – Watson
Galchenyuk – White - Haley
Chabot – Gudbranson
Reilly – Zaitsev
Coburn – J.Brown
Wolanin – Zub
Murray
Hogberg
Winnipeg Jets
Forward Patrik Laine was on the ice ahead of Jets' practice again on Sunday, but once again left before full practice started.
Detroit Red Wings
The team sent the following tweet on their projected line's for their afternoon matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Florida Panthers
Sergei Bobrovsky will make his season debut Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks after missing a chunk of training camp while on the Unfit to Play list.
Noah Juulsen, whom the Panthers claimed off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens prior to the start of the regular season, joined the Panthers for practice for the first time Monday.
New York Islanders
Head coach Barry Trotz said goalie Semyon Varlamov is available to play Monday against the Boston Bruins. Varlamov was injured Saturday when he took a puck near the throat ahead of the Islanders' game against the New York Rangers. Ilya Sorokin started the game in his place.