Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Frederik Andersen was absent once again as the Maple Leafs held their first skate in Toronto since returning from a four-game road trip.

Andersen has been out since March 19, though general manager Kyle Dubas said earlier this week the goaltender is not expected to be out long-term. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday he has "no concern" Andersen will miss the remainder of the season.

"No update," Keefe said. "He had another follow up but I haven't gotten the update yet."

Jack Campbell is expected to start in net on Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens.

Defenceman Justin Holl missed practice time during the team's road trip, but said Wednesday's feeling fine.

"It wasn't really anything serious, it was just like four or five minor things that came up at the exact same time so it made sense for me to stay off the ice but I feel great," Holl said.

Ottawa Senators

Marcus Hogberg will start in net tonight against the Edmonton Oilers.

Hogberg, who has been sidelined since Feb. 18, has a 2-5 record with an .859 save percentage and a 4.34 goals-against average in 10 games this season.

Head coach DJ Smith also said that defenceman Erik Brannstrom will draw back into the lineup either tonight or Thursday against the Oilers. Brannstrom last played on March 10. He has two goals and five points in 14 games this season.

The team also recalled winger Alex Formenton from the team's taxi squad on Wednesday.



Edmonton Oilers

Mikko Koskinen will make his 20th start of the season on Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators.

Koskinen has a 9-11 record with a .902 save percentage and a 3.15 goals against average in 20 appearances this season.

Mike Smith will start Thursday in the second half of the back-to-back set against the Senators.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forwards Liam Foudy and Alexandre Texier were assigned to the team's taxi squad on Wednesday.

New Jersey Devils

Winger Miles Wood did not practice on Wednesday and the team is calling it a maintenance day. Wood,25, has 11 goals and five assists in 37 games this season.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have placed winger Richard Panik on waivers Wednesday afternoon.