Battle of Ontario Ice Chips: Can Sabourin get under Leafs skin again?

Toronto Maple Leafs

LeBrun: Spezza being scratched is 'an interesting decision'

Veteran Maple Leafs centre Jason Spezza skated as an extra during the team's morning skate on Wednesday, just hours ahead of their season opener against his former team in the Ottawa Senators. Spezza, who signed a one-year, $700K contract on July 1, was expected to be the fourth line centre heading into the season, but was replaced by Nick Shore during lines rushes at practice on Wednesday.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I’m disappointed. He’s the coach, it’s up to him" Spezza told TSN's Gino Reda. "You play the hand you’re dealt. I have to be ready for when I get in to play well.”

After practice, Shore confirmed that he would be getting the opening day start after receiving the news on Tuesday. Head coach Mike Babcock said Spezza will make his season debut Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Spezza, a 36-year-old native of Toronto, scored eight goals and added 19 assists over 76 games with the Dallas Stars last season, his 16th in the NHL.

Shore, 27, signed a one-year, $750K deal with the Leafs on July 1 and is coming off a season spent with the KHL's Magnitogorsk Metallurg where he scored three goals and 13 assists over 37 games.

Projected Lineup vs. Senators

Forwards

Johnsson - Matthews - Nylander

Kapanen - Tavares - Marner

Mikheyev - Kerfoot - Moore

Timashov - Shore - Gauthier

Spezza

Defence

Muzzin - Barrie

Rielly - Ceci

Sandin - Marincin

Holl - Liljegren

Goalies

Andersen starts

Hutchinson

Ottawa Senators

Projected Lineup vs. Maple Leafs

Forwards

Tkachuk-White-Brown

Duclair-Tierney-Ryan

Ennis-Anisimov-Batherson

Chlapik-Pageau-Sabourin

Defence

Chabot-Zaitsev

Brannsyrom-Hainsey

Borowiecki-Demelo

Goalies

Anderson-starts

Nilsson

Calgary Flames

Centre Mikael Backlund returned to Flames practice on Wednesday after leaving Saturday's preseason finale with a lower-body injury. Calgary open their season on the road Thursday night against the Colorado Avalanche.

A casual #Flames ice chips for you. Backlund skated but not a guarantee to play tomorrow pic.twitter.com/qD9xYAypuB — Jermain Franklin (@TSNJFranklin) October 2, 2019

Wednesday's Practice Lines

Forwards

Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm

Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik

Lucic-Ryan-Bennett

Mangiapani-Jankowski-Czarnik

Rieder

Defence

Giordano-Brodie

Hanifin-Hamonic

Kylington-Andersson

Stone

Goalies

Rittich

Talbot

Winnipeg Jets

Wednesday's Practice Lines

Forwards

Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Copp-Laine

Perreault-Lowry-Bourque

Appleton-Letestu-Roslovic

Defence

Morrissey-Kulikov

Heinola-Pionk

Bitetto-Poolman

Edmonton Oilers

Tippett on Draisaitl-McDavid pairing: 'It set a 40-year record for the rest of the forwards not scoring'

Montreal Canadiens

Price: 'We're not going to build a cathedral overnight'

Vancouver Canucks

Wednesday's Projected Lines

Forwards

Ferland Pettersen Boeser

Pearson Horvat Miller

Ericsson Sutter Leivo

Schaller Beagle Virtanen

Defence

Edler Myers

Hughes Tanev

Benn Stetcher

Goalie

Markstrom

Buffalo Sabres

Team announced that defenceman Brandon Montour will miss the next 3-4 weeks with a hand injury while defenceman Zach Bogosian and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen are both out indefinitely.

The Sabres announce Brandon Montour (hand) is out 3-4 weeks. Bogosian and Luukkonen out indefinitely. — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) October 2, 2019

Boston Bruins

Centre David Krejci is a game-time decision for Thursday's opener against the Dallas Stars.