5h ago
Ice Chips: Flames' Backlund returns to practice
Centre Mikael Backlund returned to Flames practice on Wednesday after leaving Saturday's preseason finale with a lower-body injury. Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Battle of Ontario Ice Chips: Can Sabourin get under Leafs skin again?
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Veteran Maple Leafs centre Jason Spezza skated as an extra during the team's morning skate on Wednesday, just hours ahead of their season opener against his former team in the Ottawa Senators. Spezza, who signed a one-year, $700K contract on July 1, was expected to be the fourth line centre heading into the season, but was replaced by Nick Shore during lines rushes at practice on Wednesday.
“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I’m disappointed. He’s the coach, it’s up to him" Spezza told TSN's Gino Reda. "You play the hand you’re dealt. I have to be ready for when I get in to play well.”
After practice, Shore confirmed that he would be getting the opening day start after receiving the news on Tuesday. Head coach Mike Babcock said Spezza will make his season debut Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Spezza, a 36-year-old native of Toronto, scored eight goals and added 19 assists over 76 games with the Dallas Stars last season, his 16th in the NHL.
Shore, 27, signed a one-year, $750K deal with the Leafs on July 1 and is coming off a season spent with the KHL's Magnitogorsk Metallurg where he scored three goals and 13 assists over 37 games.
Projected Lineup vs. Senators
Forwards
Johnsson - Matthews - Nylander
Kapanen - Tavares - Marner
Mikheyev - Kerfoot - Moore
Timashov - Shore - Gauthier
Spezza
Defence
Muzzin - Barrie
Rielly - Ceci
Sandin - Marincin
Holl - Liljegren
Goalies
Andersen starts
Hutchinson
---
Leafs are back! Get access to livestream games, news, highlights & analysis with TSN Direct – the exclusive streaming service from TSN. Subscribe Now >
*NHL Regional Restrictions Apply
---
Ottawa Senators
Projected Lineup vs. Maple Leafs
Forwards
Tkachuk-White-Brown
Duclair-Tierney-Ryan
Ennis-Anisimov-Batherson
Chlapik-Pageau-Sabourin
Defence
Chabot-Zaitsev
Brannsyrom-Hainsey
Borowiecki-Demelo
Goalies
Anderson-starts
Nilsson
Calgary Flames
Centre Mikael Backlund returned to Flames practice on Wednesday after leaving Saturday's preseason finale with a lower-body injury. Calgary open their season on the road Thursday night against the Colorado Avalanche.
Wednesday's Practice Lines
Forwards
Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm
Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik
Lucic-Ryan-Bennett
Mangiapani-Jankowski-Czarnik
Rieder
Defence
Giordano-Brodie
Hanifin-Hamonic
Kylington-Andersson
Stone
Goalies
Rittich
Talbot
Winnipeg Jets
Wednesday's Practice Lines
Forwards
Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler
Connor-Copp-Laine
Perreault-Lowry-Bourque
Appleton-Letestu-Roslovic
Defence
Morrissey-Kulikov
Heinola-Pionk
Bitetto-Poolman
Edmonton Oilers
Montreal Canadiens
Vancouver Canucks
Wednesday's Projected Lines
Forwards
Ferland Pettersen Boeser
Pearson Horvat Miller
Ericsson Sutter Leivo
Schaller Beagle Virtanen
Defence
Edler Myers
Hughes Tanev
Benn Stetcher
Goalie
Markstrom
Buffalo Sabres
Team announced that defenceman Brandon Montour will miss the next 3-4 weeks with a hand injury while defenceman Zach Bogosian and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen are both out indefinitely.
Boston Bruins
Centre David Krejci is a game-time decision for Thursday's opener against the Dallas Stars.