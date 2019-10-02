Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

LeBrun: Spezza being scratched is 'an interesting decision'

Jason Spezza took a pay cut to play in his hometown of Toronto, but won't dress for the home opener. Pierre LeBrun and Gino Reda discuss how Mike Babcock helped the veteran make his decision to go to Toronto, as well as how the captain situation will play out tonight.

Veteran Maple Leafs centre Jason Spezza skated as an extra during the team's morning skate on Wednesday, just hours ahead of their season opener against his former team in the Ottawa Senators. Spezza, who signed a one-year, $700K contract on July 1, was expected to be the fourth line centre heading into the season, but was replaced by Nick Shore during lines rushes at practice on Wednesday.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I’m disappointed. He’s the coach, it’s up to him" Spezza told TSN's Gino Reda. "You play the hand you’re dealt. I have to be ready for when I get in to play well.”

After practice, Shore confirmed that he would be getting the opening day start after receiving the news on Tuesday. Head coach Mike Babcock said Spezza will make his season debut Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Spezza, a 36-year-old native of Toronto, scored eight goals and added 19 assists over 76 games with the Dallas Stars last season, his 16th in the NHL. 

Shore, 27, signed a one-year, $750K deal with the Leafs on July 1 and is coming off a season spent with the KHL's Magnitogorsk Metallurg where he scored three goals and 13 assists over 37 games. 

Projected Lineup vs. Senators

Forwards

Johnsson - Matthews - Nylander
Kapanen - Tavares - Marner
Mikheyev - Kerfoot - Moore
Timashov - Shore - Gauthier
Spezza

Defence

Muzzin - Barrie
Rielly - Ceci
Sandin - Marincin
Holl - Liljegren

Goalies

Andersen starts
Hutchinson 

---

Leafs are back!  Get access to livestream games, news, highlights & analysis with TSN Direct – the exclusive streaming service from TSN. Subscribe Now >

*NHL Regional Restrictions Apply

---

Ottawa Senators

Projected Lineup vs. Maple Leafs

Forwards

Tkachuk-White-Brown
Duclair-Tierney-Ryan
Ennis-Anisimov-Batherson
Chlapik-Pageau-Sabourin

Defence

Chabot-Zaitsev
Brannsyrom-Hainsey
Borowiecki-Demelo

Goalies

Anderson-starts
Nilsson

Calgary Flames

Centre Mikael Backlund returned to Flames practice on Wednesday after leaving Saturday's preseason finale with a lower-body injury. Calgary open their season on the road Thursday night against the Colorado Avalanche. 

Wednesday's Practice Lines 

Forwards

Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm
Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik
Lucic-Ryan-Bennett
Mangiapani-Jankowski-Czarnik
Rieder

Defence

Giordano-Brodie
Hanifin-Hamonic
Kylington-Andersson
Stone

Goalies

Rittich
Talbot

Winnipeg Jets

Wednesday's Practice Lines 

Forwards

Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler
Connor-Copp-Laine
Perreault-Lowry-Bourque
Appleton-Letestu-Roslovic

Defence

Morrissey-Kulikov
Heinola-Pionk
Bitetto-Poolman

Edmonton Oilers

Tippett on Draisaitl-McDavid pairing: 'It set a 40-year record for the rest of the forwards not scoring'

With Dave Tippett putting Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on separate lines to start the year, the Oilers head coach elaborates on the decision. McDavid will centre a line alongside Joakim Nygard and James Neal tonight in the season opener against the Canucks.

Montreal Canadiens 

Price: 'We're not going to build a cathedral overnight'

Excited for the start of a new season, the Habs are looking to build off of their solid second half of last season, but understand that it takes a great deal of work, and teams will know what to expect.

Vancouver Canucks

Wednesday's Projected Lines 

Forwards

Ferland Pettersen Boeser
Pearson Horvat Miller
Ericsson Sutter Leivo
Schaller Beagle Virtanen

Defence

Edler Myers
Hughes Tanev
Benn Stetcher

Goalie

Markstrom

Buffalo Sabres

Team announced that defenceman Brandon Montour will miss the next 3-4 weeks with a hand injury while defenceman Zach Bogosian and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen are both out indefinitely.

Boston Bruins 

Centre David Krejci is a game-time decision for Thursday's opener against the Dallas Stars. 

 