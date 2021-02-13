Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have loaned forwards Adam Brooks and Nick Robertson, as well as defenceman Rasmus Sandin to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL. The team also reassigned Martin Marincin and Scott Sabourin to the taxi squad.

Robertson, 19, skated as an extra in Tuesday's practice, the first time he had been on the ice since injuring his knee in his NHL debut on Jan. 16. Brooks, 24, has played one game with the Leafs this season, scoring one goal against the Edmonton Oilers. Sandin, 20, has also played in just one game this season, recording one assist.

Marincin, 28, and Sabourin, 28, have yet to play an NHL game this season.

Veteran forward Joe Thornton has not been cleared to play but his progress in recovering from a rib injury has been positive. The 41-year-old will practice Sunday.

Thornton has one goal and one assist in five games this season.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators recalled goaltender Filip Gustavsson from the taxi squad and assigned forward Artem Anisimov to the taxi squad in a corresponding move.

Gustavsson, 22, was drafted No.55 overall in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Anisimov, 32, has not played with the Sens since Jan.25 and has recorded one assist in four games with the team this season.

Minnesota Wild

Several Wild players have been cleared from the NHL's COVID Protocol list: Forwards Nick Bjugstad, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Johansson and defenceman Jared Spurgeon.

The Wild have not played since Feb.2, after a number of games were postponed due to COVID protocols.

The Wild have recalled defenceman Matt Bartkowski from the taxi squad and reassigned defenceman Louie Belpedio from the AHL's Iowa Wild to the taxi squad.

Bartkowski, 32, has not played an NHL game this season He has recorded eight goals and 40 assists in 255 NHL games. Belpedio 24, was drafted by the Wild with the 80th overall selection in the 2014 NHL Draft and has recorded two assists in three career NHL games.

Washington Capitals

Defenceman Justin Schultz is expected to return to the lineup on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 30-year-old has two goals and six assists in eight games this season. He has not played sine Jan.28 after being hit in the face with a puck.

The Capitals also reassigned goaltender Pheonix Copley from the AHL's Hershey Bears to the taxi squad.

Copley, 29, has started 25 NHL games in his three-year career, posting a 16-8-3 record with a 2.98 goals against average and .901 save percentage.

Florida Panthers

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky will get the start for the Panthers in Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, according to head coach Joel Quenneville.

The 32-year-old has compiled a 5-0-1 record with a 2.90 GAA and .899 save percentage this season.

Buffalo Sabres

Forward Taylor Hall returned to practice on Saturday for the first time since being taken off the NHL COVID Protocol list. The Sabres next game is scheduled for Feb.15 after having two week's worth of games postponed due to COVID regulations.

Hall, 29, has one goal and eight assists in 10 games this season, his first with the Sabres.

The Sabres have reassigned forwards Steven Fogarty and C.J. Smith and defenceman Jacob Bryson to the taxi squad from the AHL's Rochester Americans. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski has been reassigned to the Americans.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils have sent goaltender Aaron Dell to the AHL's Binghamton Devils on a conditioning loan. Dell was previously on the NHL's COVID protocol list and was removed on Feb.4.