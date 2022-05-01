1h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs F Bunting back at practice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Michael Bunting skated at Leafs practice in a regular practice jersey on Sunday, according to TSN's Mark Masters.
Bunting, 26, was injured during the Leafs' 3-2 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on April 23 after being hit in the face with the puck and falling awkwardly in the aftermath.
The Leafs' rookie scored 23 goals and 63 points in 79 games during the regular season.
The Maple Leafs used these lines during Sunday's practice:
Kerfoot - Matthews - Marner
Mikheyev - Tavares - Kase
Nylander - Kampf - Engvall
Clifford - Blackwell - Simmonds
Rielly - Lybushkin
Muzzin - Brodie
Giordano - Liljegren
Extras: Spezza, Holl, Bunting Sandin
Minnesota Wild
Forwards Mats Zuccarello and Marcus Foligno participated in Wild practice on Sunday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Zuccarello, 34, sustained a lower-body injury sustained on April 22 in a 6-3 win for the Seattle Kraken and has missed the team's last four games.
The 5-foot-8 forward registered 24 goals and 79 points in 70 games this season.
Foligno, 30, left Friday's season finale 5-1 victory against the Colorado Avalanche after being on the receiving end of a knee-on-knee collision by Avalanche defenceman Kurtis MacDermid.
MacDermid received a five-minute major and a game misconduct on the play. The NHL later fined MacDermid $2,187.50 for the incident.
Foligno tallied 23 goals and 42 points in 74 games during the regular season
Florida Panthers
Defenceman Aaron Ekblad was a full participant during Panthers practice on Sunday and the team is hopeful he can return to the lineup during the first round, according to interim head coach Andrew Brunette.
Ekblad, 26, suffered a lower-body in the Panthers 3-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on March 18 and has missed the team's last 20 games.
The 6-foot-4 defenceman had 15 goals and 57 points in 61 games during the regular season.
Carolina Hurricanes
Frederik Andersen skated on his own on Sunday but will not start in Game 1 against the Boston Bruins, according to Sara Civian of The Athletic
Andersen, 32, suffered a lower-body injury during the Hurricanes' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on April 16 and has missed the team's last six games.
The 6-foot-4 goaltender registered a 35-14-3 record with a .922 save percentage and 2.17 goals-against average this season.
Boston Bruins
The Bruins used these lines during Sunday's practice:
Marchand - Bergeron - DeBrusk
Hall - Haula - Pastrnak
Frederic - Coyle - Smith
Foligno - Nosek - Lazar
Blidh - Wagner
Lindholm - McAvoy
Grzelcyk - Carlo
Forbort - Clifton
Reilly - Brown
Ullmark
Swayman
Washington Capitals
Forward Alex Ovechkin participated in practice on Sunday after missing the team's last three games with a lower-body injury, according to Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic
Ovechkin, 36, was injured during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs after tripping on Leafs goltender Erik Kallgren's stick and colliding awkwardly into the boards.
The 6-foot-3 forward had 50 goals and 90 points in 77 games this season.