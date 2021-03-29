Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Michael Hutchinson was in the starter's net at the Leafs' skate ahead of their game against Edmonton and will start Monday night.

Jack Campbell is on the ice after taking a maintenance day and missing practice on Sunday. TSN's Mark Masters tweets the Leafs are being careful with his workload in the wake of his recent leg injury.

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Campbell wasn't feeling great Sunday coming off Saturday's start but he did feel better on Monday.

Keefe added that there would be no other lineup changes Monday night against the Oilers.

Meanwhile, defencemen Martin Marincin and Calle Rosen have been reassigned to Toronto's taxi squad, it was announced Monday morning.

Defencemen Mac Hollowell, defenceman Timothy Liljegren and forward Scott Sabourin have been loaned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Cole Caufield confirms he will play his first pro game(s) with the AHL's Laval Rocket and not with the big club, tweets TSN's John Lu.

"Being mature as an all-around player... how I learned to play in all three zones. The compete factor has always been there but I'm a lot hungrier now," the 20-year-old said Monday when asked what gives him confidence that he can succeed if he gets into an NHL game or more this season.

Ottawa Senators

The Sens announced they have re-assigned centre Clark Bishop to the team's taxi squad.

Detroit Red Wings

Forward Givani Smith has been re-assigned to Detroit's taxi squad from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.

Meanwhile, forward Mathias Brome and defenceman Dennis Cholowski have been re-assigned to Grand Rapids.