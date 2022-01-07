2h ago
Ice Chips: Sens F Bishop re-assigned to taxi squad
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forwards Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall were placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Friday.
Marner, 24, has six goals and 15 assists in 26 games this season. Engvall, 25, has four goals and six helpers in 32 games.
The team also assigned forwards Joey Anderson and Brett Seney to the taxi squad.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators announced a pair of moves.
Forward Clark Bishop has been re-assigned to the taxi squad, while forward Logan Shaw was re-assigned to the team's AHL affiliate in Belleville.
Bishop, 25, has played in one game for the Senators this season. Shaw, 29, has one goal and two assists in 17 games in 2021-2022.