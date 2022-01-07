Toronto Maple Leafs

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forwards Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall were placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Friday.

The Maple Leafs have placed forwards Pierre Engvall and Mitch Marner into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.



Forwards Joey Anderson and Brett Seney have been assigned to the Maple Leafs taxi squad from the Toronto Marlies (AHL). — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 7, 2022

Marner, 24, has six goals and 15 assists in 26 games this season. Engvall, 25, has four goals and six helpers in 32 games.

The team also assigned forwards Joey Anderson and Brett Seney to the taxi squad.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators announced a pair of moves.

Roster update: The #Sens have re-assigned forward Clark Bishop to the team's taxi squad and forward Logan Shaw to @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) January 7, 2022

Forward Clark Bishop has been re-assigned to the taxi squad, while forward Logan Shaw was re-assigned to the team's AHL affiliate in Belleville.

Bishop, 25, has played in one game for the Senators this season. Shaw, 29, has one goal and two assists in 17 games in 2021-2022.