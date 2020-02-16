Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled forwards Egor Korshkov and Mason Marchment from the Toronto Marlies on Sunday morning.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled forwards Egor Korshkov and Mason Marchment from the @TorontoMarlies (AHL). pic.twitter.com/pGeAHSXjgg — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 16, 2020

Korshkov started playing for the Marlies in the playoffs last season where he played nine games for the team. This season, he has played 34 games and has recorded 13 goals and seven assists.

Korshkov was drafted in the second round by the Leafs in 2016.

Marchment played for the Marlies in the 2015 and 2016 season before being traded to the Orlando Solar Bears where he played for a year before coming back to the Marlies. The Leafs called him up last month and Marchment played three games for the team before returning back to the Marlies. In the 24 games he's played for the Marlies so far this season, Marchment has scored 13 goals and made five assists.