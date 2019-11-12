Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

After waiving goaltender Michael Hutchinson yesterday, the Leafs made two subsequent transactions to recall forward Nic Petan and goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo from the AHL's Toronto Marlies. The Leafs play back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday, with Kaskisuo expected to start in the latter against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Boston Bruins

Urho Vaakanainen will be in the Bruins' lineup tonight in place of Torey Krug, who is out with an upper-body injury. His timeline for a return is currently unknown.

Per Bruce Cassidy, Urho Vaakanainen is in for Torey Krug tonight.



Montreal Canadiens

Shea Weber did not participate in today's morning skate due to a virus but is expected to play tonight, according to head coach Claude Julien. The 34-year-old rearguard is averaging 22:58 time on ice per game, which ranks second-highest on the team behind Jeff Petry's 24:09.

#Habs vs #CBJ:

*Weber (virus) sat out morning skate but is expected to play.



Drouin - Danault - Gallagher

Byron - Domi - Armia

Tatar - Suzuki - Lehkonen

Poehling - Thompson - Cousins



Mete - Folin (for Weber)

Chiarot - Petry

Kulak - Fleury



Price

New York Islanders

Finnish forward Otto Koivula has been recalled from the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers, where he's posted two goals and three assists in 10 games this season.

Andrew Ladd has also joined the team after playing five conditioning games with the Sound Tigers, scoring his first goal on Nov. 10 against the Belleville Senators. He is nearing a return to NHL action after being limited to just 26 games due to injury in 2018-19.

Additionally, Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck are back at practice following a maintenance day,

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators forward Rudolfs Balcers has been assigned to the AHL's Belleville Senators. The 22-year-old undrafted forward hasn't played a game yet this season due to a lower-body injury.