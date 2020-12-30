Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs recall defenceman Timothy Liljegren and defenceman Teemu Kivihalme from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. The 20-year-old Liljegren, who was selected 17th overall by the Maple Leafs in 2017, has three goals and 14 assists over 27 games this season in the AHL. Kivihalme, 24, has three goals and four assists in 28 games this season, also in the AHL.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins placed defenceman Charlie McAvoy on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury and recalled Jeremy Lauzon from the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. The 22-year-old McAvoy has 13 assists over 38 games this season.