Can the NHL implement new CDC guidelines?

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defenceman Timothy Liljegren into the NHL's COVID protocol, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old has four assists in 19 games this season.

The Leafs updated COVID list now includes David Kampf, Ilya Mikheyev, Petr Mrazek, Rasmus Sandin, Morgan Rielly, William Nylander, Jake Muzzin, and Liljegren.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens have placed forward Paul Byron and goaltender Cayden Primeau in the NHL's COVID protocol, the team announced on Wednesday.

Byron and Primeau join forwards Laurent Dauphin, Mike Hoffman, Artturi Lehkonen and Tyler Toffoli , defencemen Ben Chiarot, Joel Edmundson, Jeff Petry and Chris Wideman, and goaltender Jake Allen in the COVID protocol.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have removed goaltender Filip Gustavsson from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, it was announced Wednesday morning.

The 23-year-old last appeared in a game on Dec. 7, allowing five goals on 27 shots in a loss to the New York Islanders.

In 11 games so far this season, Gustavsson has a goals-against average of 3.78 and a save percentage of .893. This is his second season with the team.

Calgary Flames

Forward Brett Ritchie was not at Flames practice on Wednesday. Rem Pitlick took his place on the third line, according to TSN's Salim Valji.

Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk

Lucic-Backlund-Coleman

Mangiapane-Dube-Pitlick

Richardson-Monahan-Lewis

Hanifin-Andersson

Kylington-Tanev

Zadorov-Gudbranson

Stone

Markstrom

Vladar

Florida Panthers

Forward Aleksander Barkov is expected to play Wednesday night as the Panthers take on the New York Rangers, the team announced.

The 26-year-old has missed 12 of the last 13 games with a knee injury and upper-body. He has 10 goals and eight assists in 16 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Florida announced that Johnathan Huberdeau, Maxim Mamin and Mason Marchment are also expected to be in the lineup Wednesday night.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres have placed defenceman Jacob Bryson in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, it was announced Wednesday morning.

Defenceman Casey Fitzgerald has been recalled from the AHL's Rochester Americans and blueliner Ethan Prow has been reassigned to the taxi squad.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Boone Jenner is back at Blue Jackets practice Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.

Jenner, along with forward Eric Robinson and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, was placed in COVID-19 protocols on Dec. 19. Portzline reports neither Korpisalo nor Robinson were at Wednesday's skate.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets announced Wednesday that defenceman Gavin Bayreuther has been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have removed forwards Sam Gagner and Joe Veleno from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, it was announced Wednesday.

Gagner and Veleno last appeared in a game on Dec. 18.

Nashville Predators

Head coach John Hynes says that forward Matt Duchene will return to the lineup tonight against the Washington Capitals.

Duchene, 30, has 13 goals and 12 assists in 26 games this season.