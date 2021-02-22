'Good first step,' but Campbell unsure when he'll return to Leafs crease

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

---

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs will be without Zach Hyman, Joe Thornton and Jake Muzzin against the Calgary Flames on Monday.

Hyman and Thornton are both considered day-to-day, while Muzzin is expected to miss more time after sustaining a broken bone in his face.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said he only learned of Thornton's status minutes before his media session and therefore wasn't ready to say who would skate on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner against Calgary.

Alex Barabanov and Nik Petan will draw in at forward, while Mikko Lehtonen will replace Muzzin on the blueline.

Sheldon Keefe on #Leafs lineup changes:



Hyman out (day-to-day), Jake Muzzin out (broken bone in his face, will miss time, needs full shield upon return), Joe Thornton out (day-to-day)



Barabanov, Lehtonen and Petan in — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 22, 2021

Hyman returned to play Saturday after missing a game earlier in the week. He's been battling an injury since blocking a shot off his foot Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators.

Thornton missed a month of action earlier this season due to a broken rib.

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Thomas Chabot was skating at Senators practice Monday. Chabot has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury. His status for Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens. Defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and forward Colin White didn't skate Monday but will play Tuesday.

Thomas Chabot is skating today. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 22, 2021

Zaitsev and White will both play tomorrow. Chabot will determine tomorrow #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 22, 2021

Forward Artem Anisimov was recalled from the team's taxi squad. Micheal Haley has been re-assigned to the taxi squad.

Roster update: The #Sens have made the following roster moves:



Forward Artem Anisimov has been recalled from the team's taxi squad.



In a corresponding move, forward Micheal Haley has been re-assigned to the team's taxi squad. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) February 22, 2021

Calgary Flames

Sean Monahan was back at practice Monday while Sam Bennett returned to the top line. Oliver Kylington appears set to make his season debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday while Jacob Markstrom will start in net again.

From @markhmasters, Flames lines today:



13 Gaudreau - 23 Monahan - 93 Bennett

19 Tkachuk - 28 Lindholm - 88 Mangiapane

17 Lucic - 11 Backlund - 29 Dube

20 Nordstrom - 42 Gawdin - 27 Leivo



5 Giordano - 4 Andersson

55 Hanifin - 8 Tanev

6 Valimaki - 58 Kylington



Markstrom — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) February 22, 2021

Lots to unpack here…



-Monahan back, Bennett again on top line



-Kylington making season debut



-Markstrom starting again



-Mangiapane again w/ Tkachuk + Lindholm



-Gawdin in again — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) February 22, 2021

San Jose Sharks

Defenceman Erik Karlsson will remain out tonight and possibly Thursday, with head coach Bob Boughner callinghim week to week. The Sharks hope to get him back on the ice mid-week and potentially ready to play Saturday. - The Athletic.

Erik Karlsson OUT tonight and probably Thursday, as well, per Bob Boughner who calls him “week to week.” Hopes to get him back on the ice mid-week and maybe possible for Saturday — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) February 22, 2021

Karlsson is on IR and has missed the last three games with a lower-body injury.

Waivers

No players were placed on waivers Monday while Detroit Red Wings forward Frans Nielsen cleared waivers.