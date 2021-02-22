2h ago
Ice Chips: Hyman, Thornton out vs. Flames
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs will be without Zach Hyman, Joe Thornton and Jake Muzzin against the Calgary Flames on Monday.
Hyman and Thornton are both considered day-to-day, while Muzzin is expected to miss more time after sustaining a broken bone in his face.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe said he only learned of Thornton's status minutes before his media session and therefore wasn't ready to say who would skate on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner against Calgary.
Alex Barabanov and Nik Petan will draw in at forward, while Mikko Lehtonen will replace Muzzin on the blueline.
Hyman returned to play Saturday after missing a game earlier in the week. He's been battling an injury since blocking a shot off his foot Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators.
Thornton missed a month of action earlier this season due to a broken rib.
Ottawa Senators
Defenceman Thomas Chabot was skating at Senators practice Monday. Chabot has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury. His status for Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens. Defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and forward Colin White didn't skate Monday but will play Tuesday.
Forward Artem Anisimov was recalled from the team's taxi squad. Micheal Haley has been re-assigned to the taxi squad.
Calgary Flames
Sean Monahan was back at practice Monday while Sam Bennett returned to the top line. Oliver Kylington appears set to make his season debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday while Jacob Markstrom will start in net again.
San Jose Sharks
Defenceman Erik Karlsson will remain out tonight and possibly Thursday, with head coach Bob Boughner callinghim week to week. The Sharks hope to get him back on the ice mid-week and potentially ready to play Saturday. - The Athletic.
Karlsson is on IR and has missed the last three games with a lower-body injury.
Waivers
No players were placed on waivers Monday while Detroit Red Wings forward Frans Nielsen cleared waivers.