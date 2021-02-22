1h ago
Muzzin to miss time with broken bone in face
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said defenceman Jake Muzzin has a broken bone in his face and will miss time, adding he will need a full shiled when he returns.
TSN.ca Staff
Muzzin was injured at the end of Toronto's win over Montreal on Saturday when he was hit by Tyler Toffoli's stick on a follow-through of a shot.
Travis Dermott will slot into Muzzin's slot in his absence and play with Justin Holl. "It's something that I know (Dermott's) been waiting for, and something we've been wanting to prepare him for ... it's a great thing for us to watch today."
Muzzin has a goal and 11 assists in 19 games for the Leafs this season.
In other roster news both Zach Hyman and Joe Thornton will miss the Leafs' game against the Calgary Flames Monday.