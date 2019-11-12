3h ago
Ice Chips: Hyman to return vs. Islanders
TSN.ca Staff
Weber expected to play tonight versus Blue Jackets
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Zach Hyman has been medically cleared to play following off-season ACL surgery and is expected to make his season debut tomorrow against the New York Islanders, according to Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun.
After waiving goaltender Michael Hutchinson yesterday, the Leafs made two subsequent transactions to recall forward Nic Petan and goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo from the AHL's Toronto Marlies. The Leafs play back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday, with Kaskisuo expected to start in the latter against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He will wear No. 50 for the Leafs.
Mitch Marner confirmed he suffered a high ankle sprain and will be in a walking boot until at least Friday, as reported by the Toronto Sun's Koshan.
Boston Bruins
Urho Vaakanainen will be in the Bruins' lineup tonight in place of Torey Krug, who is out with an upper-body injury. His timeline for a return is currently unknown. Krug tallied his third consecutive 50-plus point season in 2018-19 and currently leads Bruins' defenceman with two goals and 11 assists through 17 games this year.
Montreal Canadiens
Shea Weber did not participate in today's morning skate due to a virus but is expected to play tonight, according to head coach Claude Julien. The 34-year-old rearguard is averaging 22:58 time on ice per game, which ranks second-highest on the team behind Jeff Petry's 24:09.
Vegas Golden Knights
The Golden Knights recalled forwards Cody Glass, Nicolas Roy and defenceman Nicolas Hague from the AHL's Chicago Wolves just one day after being sent down.
New York Islanders
Finnish forward Otto Koivula has been recalled from the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers, where he's posted two goals and three assists in 10 games this season.
Andrew Ladd has also joined the team after playing five conditioning games with the Sound Tigers, scoring his first goal on Nov. 10 against the Belleville Senators. He is nearing a return to NHL action after being limited to just 26 games due to injury in 2018-19.
Additionally, Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck are back at practice following a maintenance day.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Defenceman Ryan Murphy has been activated off of injured reserve following a six-game absence caused by a broken hand suffered on Oct. 26 versus the Philadelphia Flyers. The 26-year-old has one goal and three assists across 10 games this season. Fellow rearguard Adam Clendening has been sent down to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters as a result.
Riley Nash and Eric Robinson are back in the lineup after missing Saturday's tilt with the Colorado Avalanche as healthy scratches.
Chicago Blackhawks
Defenceman Connor Murphy and forward Ryan Carpenter participated in practice this morning. Murphy is eligible to return from long term injured reserve before Saturday's game against the Nashville Predators, if medically cleared, according to Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' digital team.
Los Angeles Kings
After posting three goals and seven assists across 13 games with the AHL's Ontario Reign, forward Matt Luff has been called up to the Kings. It's unknown if Luff will suit-up tonight against the Minnesota Wild.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues are aiming for their eighth straight victory on Tuesday night against the Arizona Coyotes and Robert Bortuzzo will be a game-time decision, according to head coach Craig Berube. Bortuzzo hasn't played since Oct. 28 as a result of being a healthy scratch.
Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators forward Rudolfs Balcers has been assigned to the AHL's Belleville Senators. The 22-year-old undrafted forward hasn't played a game yet this season due to a lower-body injury.