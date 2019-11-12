Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Zach Hyman has been medically cleared to play following off-season ACL surgery and is expected to make his season debut tomorrow against the New York Islanders, according to Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun.

Hyman cleared, returns tomorrow #Leafs — Terry Koshan (@koshtorontosun) November 12, 2019

After waiving goaltender Michael Hutchinson yesterday, the Leafs made two subsequent transactions to recall forward Nic Petan and goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo from the AHL's Toronto Marlies. The Leafs play back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday, with Kaskisuo expected to start in the latter against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He will wear No. 50 for the Leafs.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled forward Nic Petan and goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo from the @TorontoMarlies (AHL).#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/mo1Wb7Jxlz — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 12, 2019

Mitch Marner confirmed he suffered a high ankle sprain and will be in a walking boot until at least Friday, as reported by the Toronto Sun's Koshan.

Marner in walking boot until at least Friday #Leafs — Terry Koshan (@koshtorontosun) November 12, 2019

Boston Bruins

Urho Vaakanainen will be in the Bruins' lineup tonight in place of Torey Krug, who is out with an upper-body injury. His timeline for a return is currently unknown. Krug tallied his third consecutive 50-plus point season in 2018-19 and currently leads Bruins' defenceman with two goals and 11 assists through 17 games this year.

Per Bruce Cassidy, Urho Vaakanainen is in for Torey Krug tonight.



Tuukka Rask starts in goal.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/N3Tzyprp75 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 12, 2019

Montreal Canadiens

Shea Weber did not participate in today's morning skate due to a virus but is expected to play tonight, according to head coach Claude Julien. The 34-year-old rearguard is averaging 22:58 time on ice per game, which ranks second-highest on the team behind Jeff Petry's 24:09.

#Habs vs #CBJ:

*Weber (virus) sat out morning skate but is expected to play.



Drouin - Danault - Gallagher

Byron - Domi - Armia

Tatar - Suzuki - Lehkonen

Poehling - Thompson - Cousins



Mete - Folin (for Weber)

Chiarot - Petry

Kulak - Fleury



Price

Kinkaid — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 12, 2019

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights recalled forwards Cody Glass, Nicolas Roy and defenceman Nicolas Hague from the AHL's Chicago Wolves just one day after being sent down.

Long time, no see 😎



Cody Glass, Nicolas Roy and Nicolas Hague have been recalled! https://t.co/kRR6gXElJC — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 12, 2019

New York Islanders

Finnish forward Otto Koivula has been recalled from the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers, where he's posted two goals and three assists in 10 games this season.

#Isles Transaction: Otto Koivula has been recalled from Bridgeport. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 12, 2019

Andrew Ladd has also joined the team after playing five conditioning games with the Sound Tigers, scoring his first goal on Nov. 10 against the Belleville Senators. He is nearing a return to NHL action after being limited to just 26 games due to injury in 2018-19.

Additionally, Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck are back at practice following a maintenance day.

Cizikas and Clutterbuck are back after taking maintenance days on Sunday. Ladd joins the team after playing five games in Bridgeport. #Isles pic.twitter.com/FPciYax44f — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 12, 2019

Columbus Blue Jackets

Defenceman Ryan Murphy has been activated off of injured reserve following a six-game absence caused by a broken hand suffered on Oct. 26 versus the Philadelphia Flyers. The 26-year-old has one goal and three assists across 10 games this season. Fellow rearguard Adam Clendening has been sent down to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters as a result.

#CBJ have activated Ryan Murray off Injured Reserve. https://t.co/tUE48Mgp2j — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 12, 2019

Riley Nash and Eric Robinson are back in the lineup after missing Saturday's tilt with the Colorado Avalanche as healthy scratches.

Chicago Blackhawks

Defenceman Connor Murphy and forward Ryan Carpenter participated in practice this morning. Murphy is eligible to return from long term injured reserve before Saturday's game against the Nashville Predators, if medically cleared, according to Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' digital team.

Connor Murphy is back on the ice for full #Blackhawks practice this morning. He’s eligible to come off LTIR in time for Saturday’s game in Nashville if he’s medically cleared. — Carter Baum (@CarterBaum) November 12, 2019

Los Angeles Kings

After posting three goals and seven assists across 13 games with the AHL's Ontario Reign, forward Matt Luff has been called up to the Kings. It's unknown if Luff will suit-up tonight against the Minnesota Wild.

.@Matt_Luff25 is set to rejoin the LA Kings. https://t.co/LJZZqpHASg — LA Kings (@LAKings) November 12, 2019

St. Louis Blues

The Blues are aiming for their eighth straight victory on Tuesday night against the Arizona Coyotes and Robert Bortuzzo will be a game-time decision, according to head coach Craig Berube. Bortuzzo hasn't played since Oct. 28 as a result of being a healthy scratch.

Who’s in and who might be a game-time decision? The projected lineup for tonight’s game is right here. 👇 https://t.co/xOc2CE3TMH #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 12, 2019

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators forward Rudolfs Balcers has been assigned to the AHL's Belleville Senators. The 22-year-old undrafted forward hasn't played a game yet this season due to a lower-body injury.