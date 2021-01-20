3h ago
Ice Chips: Canucks D Benn skates with team
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Boeser: Pettersson and I both know we need to step up and play better
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Vancouver Cancucks
Canucks defenceman Jordie Benn, who was placed on the NHL's COVID-19 list before the start of the season alongside J.T. Miller, skated with the team on Wednesday. Head coach Travis Green said Benn is available, but it doesn't appear he'll play tonight against the Montreal Canadiens. The 33-year had one goal and six assists over 44 games with Vancouver in 2019-20, his first year with the club. - Farhan Lalji
Canucks Practice Lines - Farhan Lalji
Forwards
Miller-Pettersson-Boeser
Pearson-Horvat-Hoglander
Motte-Beagle-Sutter
Roussel-Gaudette-Virtanen
Defence
Hughes-Hamonic
Schmidt-Myers
Edler-Chatfield
Extras appear to be Juolevi, Benn, MacEwan
Montreal Canadiens
Practice Lines - Farhan Lalji
Forwards
Tatar-Danault-Gallagher
Drouin-Suzuki-Anderson
Armia-Kotkaniemi-Toffoli
Lehkonen-Evans-Byron
Defence
Chiarot-Weber
Edmundson-Petry
Kulak-Romanov
Goalies
Price
Allen
Winnipeg Jets
Star forward Patrik Laine was the first member of the Jets on the ice for Wednesday's optional skate. The 22-year-old has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury. - Brent Wallace
Calgary Flames
The team announced on Twitter that forward Dillon Dube is sidelined day-to-day with a lower-body injury while forward Matthew Tkachuk did not practice on Wednesday due to it being a maintenance day.
Ottawa Senators
Sens star rookie Tim Stutzle, who missed Tuesday's overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets with a minor injury, did not attend practice on Wednesday. He's considered day-to-day and is doubtful for Thursday's rematch against the Jets.
Senators Practice Lines - Brent Wallace, TSN
Forwards
Tkachuk - Norris - Batherson
Galchenyuk - Stepan - Dadonov
Paul - Tierney - C.Brown
Paquette - White - Watson
Chlapik - Anisimov - Haley
Edmonton Oilers
Mikko Koskinen will get the start between for the Oilers when they battle the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Wednesday night. The 32-year-old is 1-3 on the season with a 3.80 goals-against average.
Boston Bruins
Bruins star forward David Pastrnak, who hasn't played yet this season due to off-season hip surgery, practiced with his team on Wednesday wearing a non-contact jersey. The 24-year-old scored 48 goals and 47 assists over 70 games last season. He's expected to return to the lineup sometime in early to mid February. - Fluto Shinzawa