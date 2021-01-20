Boeser: Pettersson and I both know we need to step up and play better

Vancouver Cancucks

Canucks defenceman Jordie Benn, who was placed on the NHL's COVID-19 list before the start of the season alongside J.T. Miller, skated with the team on Wednesday. Head coach Travis Green said Benn is available, but it doesn't appear he'll play tonight against the Montreal Canadiens. The 33-year had one goal and six assists over 44 games with Vancouver in 2019-20, his first year with the club. - Farhan Lalji

Canucks Practice Lines - Farhan Lalji

Forwards

Miller-Pettersson-Boeser

Pearson-Horvat-Hoglander

Motte-Beagle-Sutter

Roussel-Gaudette-Virtanen

Defence

Hughes-Hamonic

Schmidt-Myers

Edler-Chatfield

Extras appear to be Juolevi, Benn, MacEwan

Montreal Canadiens

Practice Lines - Farhan Lalji

Forwards

Tatar-Danault-Gallagher

Drouin-Suzuki-Anderson

Armia-Kotkaniemi-Toffoli

Lehkonen-Evans-Byron

Defence

Chiarot-Weber

Edmundson-Petry

Kulak-Romanov

Goalies

Price

Allen

Winnipeg Jets

Star forward Patrik Laine was the first member of the Jets on the ice for Wednesday's optional skate. The 22-year-old has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury. - Brent Wallace

Calgary Flames

Older and wiser, Nesterov more comfortable with latest NHL stint Before this season, Nikita Nesterov last played in the NHL in the 2016-17 campaign before leaving for the KHL. Now back in North America playing for the Flames, the Russian defenceman feels more comfortable this time around with his English improved, and with playing partner Juuso Valimaki

The team announced on Twitter that forward Dillon Dube is sidelined day-to-day with a lower-body injury while forward Matthew Tkachuk did not practice on Wednesday due to it being a maintenance day.

Ottawa Senators

Sens star rookie Tim Stutzle, who missed Tuesday's overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets with a minor injury, did not attend practice on Wednesday. He's considered day-to-day and is doubtful for Thursday's rematch against the Jets.

Senators Practice Lines - Brent Wallace, TSN

Forwards

Tkachuk - Norris - Batherson

Galchenyuk - Stepan - Dadonov

Paul - Tierney - C.Brown

Paquette - White - Watson

Chlapik - Anisimov - Haley

Edmonton Oilers

Mikko Koskinen will get the start between for the Oilers when they battle the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Wednesday night. The 32-year-old is 1-3 on the season with a 3.80 goals-against average.

Boston Bruins

Bruins star forward David Pastrnak, who hasn't played yet this season due to off-season hip surgery, practiced with his team on Wednesday wearing a non-contact jersey. The 24-year-old scored 48 goals and 47 assists over 70 games last season. He's expected to return to the lineup sometime in early to mid February. - Fluto Shinzawa