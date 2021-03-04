'They're very good': Canucks know what kind of challenge league-best Leafs present

MONTREAL CANADIENS

Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson took part in the team’s morning skate on Thursday, ahead of their game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Following practice, head coach Dominique Ducharme said Anderson will not play against the Jets tonight, but will be assessed for Saturday's game.

The 26-year-old has missed the last two contests with a lower-body injury.