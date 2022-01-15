1h ago
Ice Chips: Canucks G Halak placed in COVID protocol
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks have placed goaltender Jaroslav Halak in the NHL's COVID protocol on Saturday.
The move comes shortly after head coach Bruce Boudreau announced Halak as the starter for Saturday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Halak, 36, has a 1-4-2 record with a .915 save percentage and a 2.59 GAA.
The Canucks have called up goaltender Spencer Martin from their taxi squad in a corresponding move.
Martin, 26, has a 5-0-3 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.24 GAA with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks this season.
Edmonton Oilers
Goaltender Mike Smith skated and did some on ice exercises with forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on Saturday according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
The Oilers announced on Thursday that Smith had suffered a partial tear of a tendon in his thumb and would be out one-to-two weeks.
Smith, 39, has a 2-2-1 record with a .898 save percentage and 3.76 GAA.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues have added forward Alexei Toropchenko to their active roster from their taxi squad on Saturday.
Toropchenko, 22, has six goals and 11 points in 26 games with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds this season.
Nashville Predators
Defenceman Mattias Ekholm has been added to the NHL's COVID protocol on Saturday.
Ekholm, 31, has two goals and 11 points in 37 games this season.
Additionally, forward Yakov Trenin has been removed from the NHL's COVID protocol and will play on Saturday against the Boston Bruins.
Trenin, 25, has nine goals and 14 points in 36 games this season.
Forward Matt Luff has been added to the active roster from the Predators' taxi squad and forward Cody Glass has been assigned to the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday.
Luff, 24, has a goal and three points in eight games this season.
Glass, 22, has five goals and 22 points in 27 games with the Admirals this season.
The Winnipeg, Man., native was acquired along with defenceman Philippe Myers in a three team trade that saw defenceman Ryan Ellis go to the Philadelphia Flyers and forward Nolan Patrick go to the Vegas Golden Knights in the offseason.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators have added defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker to the active roster from the team's taxi squad on Saturday.
Bernard-Docker, 21, has an assists in four games this season.
Boston Bruins
Defenceman Derek Forbort has exited the NHL's COVID protocol and will play on Saturday against the Nashville Predators.
Forbort, 29, has three goals and seven points in 31 games this season.
Buffalo Sabres
Forward Tage Thompson is expected to play on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings after clearing the NHL's COVID protocol on Friday.
Thompson, 24, has 12 goals and 23 points in 34 games this season.
Additionally, forward Zemgus Girgensons will not play against the Red Wings on Saturday due to an undisclosed injury.
Girgensons, 28, has seven goals and 12 points in 33 games this season.
Forward Peyton Krebs has exited the NHL's COVID protocol and is expected to practice with the Sabres on Sunday.
Krebs, 20, has an assist in 12 games this season.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild have removed defenceman Alex Goligoski from the NHL's COVID protocol on Saturday and have moved defenceman Calen Addison, forward Matt Boldy, and goaltender Andrew Hammond to their taxi squad.
Goligoski, 36, has two goals and 21 points in 29 games this season.
Addison, 21, has a goal in seven games this season.
Boldy, 20, has two goals and three points in three games this season.
Hammond, 33, has a 6-1-5 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.19 GAA with the AHL's Iowa Wild this season.
Additionally, the Wild have assigned defenceman Dakota Mermis to Iowa on Saturday.
Mermis, 28, has two goals and six points in 18 games with Iowa this season.
New York Rangers
The Rangers have moved forward Anthony Greco to their taxi squad from the active roster on Saturday,
Greco, 28, has seven goals and 23 points in 26 games with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack this season.
Forwards Julien Gauthier and Ryan Reaves, as well as coaches Gerard Gallant and Mike Kelly have cleared the NHL's COVID protocol on Saturday.
Gauthier, 24, has two goals and five points in 26 games this season.
Reaves, 34, has six assists in 31 games this season.
Gallant will resume head coaching duties with the Rangers as Kris Knoblauch will return to the Wolf Pack to resume his head coaching duties there.
Goaltender Kieth Kinkaid has been assigned to the Wolf Pack on Saturday and goaltender Tyler Wall has been assigned to the Rangers' taxi squad.
Kinkaid, 32, won the only game he appeared in with the Rangers, a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 15.
Wall, 24, is 1-3-0 with a .876 save percentage and 4.32 GAA with the Wolf Pack this season.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets used these lines during Saturday's morning skate:
Laine - Jenner - Nyquist
Domi - Sillinger - Bjorkstrand
Texier - Roslovic - Bemstrom
Robinson - Kuraly - Chinakhov
Werenski - Boqvist
Gavrikov - Peeke
Kukan - Bean
Merzlikins
Korpisalo
Elvis Merzlikins will start in net on Saturday against the Florida Panthers.
Merzlikins, 27, has a 13-8-1 record with a .911 save percentage and 3.04 GAA this season.
New Jersey Devils
Goaltender Akira Schmid has cleared the NHL's COVID protocol and has been assigned to the AHL's Utica Comets on Saturday.
Schmid, 21, is 0-2-0 this season with the Devils with a .851 save percentage and 4.40 GAA.
Dallas Stars
The Stars have moved defenceman Thomas Harley to their taxi squad from their active roster on Saturday.
Harley, 20, has 10 assists in 18 games with the AHL's Texas Stars this season.