Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have recalled Guillaume Brisebois and Jalen Chatfield. Justin Bailey has been reassigned to the Utica Comets.

Brisebois played eight games for the Canucks last season. This season he's been playing for the Comets where he's registered 15 points in the 47 games he's played. Brisebois also has a plus-21 rating.

Chatfield has played the past three seasons with the Comets. He's played 46 games so far with the AHL team where he's made four assists and has a plus-10 rating.

Edmonton Oilers

James Neal has been activated from Injured Reserve ahead of tonight's game against the Dallas Stars.

Nealer's back!



The #Oilers have activated forward James Neal from Injured Reserve & he will play tonight in Dallas.

Neal has been out since Jan. 29 due to a foot injury. Before his injury, he played 50 games where he scored 19 goals and made 10 assists. This season, Neal has been averaging a 17.8 shooting percentage.

Dallas Stars

Stephen Johns will be back in the lineup tonight against the Edmonton Oilers and Roman Polak will be out. Ben Bishop is also listed as day-to-day due with a lower-body injury.

Stephen Johns is in, Roman Polak is out. Ben Bishop is day to day with lower body injury.

Johns will be back tonight after being out with an upper-body injury. He's played 13 games so far this season where he's posted five points.

Bishop is recovering from a lower body injury and will be day-to-day. Prior to his injury, he played 42 games for the Stars where he recorded a record of 21-14-2.

The Stars have also recalled goalie Jake Oettinger from the AHL's Texas Stars.

Oettinger has played 35 games for the Texas Stars this season and has a .912 save percentage. The 21-year-old is currently tied at sixth in the AHL and also holds the first place spot for most shutouts by a rookie goaltender this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled Anthony Angello on an emergency basis.

The Penguins have recalled forward Anthony Angello on an emergency basis from the @WBSPenguins.



Details: https://t.co/1GoGxvvZsu

Angello was recalled Tuesday morning from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The 23-year-old has played seven games for the Pens this season where he recorded his first career NHL goal on Jan. 31 against the Philadelphia Flyers. For the AHL, he has played 48 games this season where he has posted 25 points.

New York Islanders

Cal Clutterbuck and Anders Lee are expected to play in tonight's game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Anders Lee and Cal Clutterbuck both skating this morning for #Isles. Missed yesterday's practice for personal reasons.

Clutterbuck suffered a wrist injury on Dec.19 after he was cut by a skate in a game against the Boston Bruins. Clutterbuck had to undergo surgery following the incident and has been on IR since. Prior to his injury, Clutterbuck posted seven points and was a plus-7.

Lee welcomed a baby girl yesterday with his wife Grace so he was not present at the Islanders' Monday morning skate. Lee did skate in today's practice and will be going into tonight's game with 40 points season.