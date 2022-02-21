Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Canucks lines from this morning's practice per TSN's Farhan Lalji with Thatcher Demko getting the start tonight against the Seattle Kraken:

Dickinson-Horvat-Boeser
Pearson-Miller-Garland
Podkolzin-Pettersson-Höglander
Motte-Lammikko-Highmore
Chiasson

OEL-Myers
Hughes-Hamonic
Hunt-Schenn
Bowey

Demko starts
Halak

Philadelphia Flyers

Martin Jones will get the start against the Carolina Hurricanes as Carter Hart is out with an eye infection. Kirill Ustimenko will back up. 

Boston Bruins

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman gets the start this afternoon against the Colorado Avalanche. 

On the blueline, Derek Forbort draws back in for Connor Clifton and Urho Vaakanainen moves to the right side. 

 