1h ago
Ice Chips: Canucks G Demko to start vs. Kraken
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Boudreau: 'Every game we play, we're thinking it's life and death'
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Vancouver Canucks
Canucks lines from this morning's practice per TSN's Farhan Lalji with Thatcher Demko getting the start tonight against the Seattle Kraken:
Dickinson-Horvat-Boeser
Pearson-Miller-Garland
Podkolzin-Pettersson-Höglander
Motte-Lammikko-Highmore
Chiasson
OEL-Myers
Hughes-Hamonic
Hunt-Schenn
Bowey
Demko starts
Halak
Philadelphia Flyers
Martin Jones will get the start against the Carolina Hurricanes as Carter Hart is out with an eye infection. Kirill Ustimenko will back up.
Lineup update: Goaltender Carter Hart (eye infection) is out today. Martin Jones will start and Kirill Ustimenko will back up. #CARvsPHI pic.twitter.com/657avPG2x9— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 21, 2022
Boston Bruins
Goaltender Jeremy Swayman gets the start this afternoon against the Colorado Avalanche.
On the blueline, Derek Forbort draws back in for Connor Clifton and Urho Vaakanainen moves to the right side.
#NHLBruins pregame updates per Coach Cassidy:— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 21, 2022
▪️ Jeremy Swayman starts in goal
▪️ Derek Forbort is back in for Connor Clifton
▪️ Urho Vaakanainen moves to the right side pic.twitter.com/6ELnXANN95