Boudreau: 'Every game we play, we're thinking it's life and death'

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Canucks lines from this morning's practice per TSN's Farhan Lalji with Thatcher Demko getting the start tonight against the Seattle Kraken:

Dickinson-Horvat-Boeser

Pearson-Miller-Garland

Podkolzin-Pettersson-Höglander

Motte-Lammikko-Highmore

Chiasson



OEL-Myers

Hughes-Hamonic

Hunt-Schenn

Bowey



Demko starts

Halak

Philadelphia Flyers

Martin Jones will get the start against the Carolina Hurricanes as Carter Hart is out with an eye infection. Kirill Ustimenko will back up.

Lineup update: Goaltender Carter Hart (eye infection) is out today. Martin Jones will start and Kirill Ustimenko will back up. #CARvsPHI pic.twitter.com/657avPG2x9 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 21, 2022

Boston Bruins

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman gets the start this afternoon against the Colorado Avalanche.

On the blueline, Derek Forbort draws back in for Connor Clifton and Urho Vaakanainen moves to the right side.