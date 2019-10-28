Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

There were 11 skaters in an optional skate Monday. Thatcher Demko will start over Jacob Markstrom Monday against the Florida Panthers.

Loui Eriksson gets back into the lineup for the first time since the season opener. He’s been a healthy scratch for nine straight games and will play on the fourth line and kill penalties, in place of Tyler Motte.

Motte will miss a couple of weeks with a broken bone in his foot, suffered blocking a shot vs Washington. He was in a walking boot today. He was on what has been a very effective 4th line.

Pearson and Ferland flip lines again.

Projected lines vs. Panthers

Miller-Pettersson-Boeser

Pearson-Horvat-Virtanen

Ferland-Sutter-Leivo

Schaller-Beagle-Eriksson

Edler-Myers

Hughes-Tanev

Benn-Stecher

Demko

Markstrom

Extras: Gaudette and Fantenberg