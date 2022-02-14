3h ago
Ice Chips: Eichel skating on Golden Knights top line
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Emotion and intensity have been key components in Jets' recent success
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Vegas Golden Knights
Forward Jack Eichel practiced on the Golden Knight's top live with Max Pacioretty and Evgenii Dadonov on Monday, according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti.
Eichel, 25, has not played this season as he recovers from neck sergery.
The North Chelmsford, Mass., native has two goals and 18 points in 21 games with the Buffalo Sabres last season.
The Golden Knights have recalled goaltender Logan Thompson from the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights on Monday.
Thompson, 24, has a 13-8-5 record with a .925 save percentage and 2.67 goals-against average with the Silver Knights this season.
New York Islanders
The Islanders have recalled goaltender Cory Schneider from the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders on an emergency basis on Monday.
Schneider, 35, has a 5-9-2 record with a .906 save percentage and 3.08 goals-against average with Bridgeport this season.
New Jersey Devils
Forwards Andreas Johnsson, Janne Kuokkanen, and Jesper Bratt did not participate in practice on Monday.
Johnsson, 27, left the pre-game warm up with a lower-body injury and did not play during the Devils' 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.
The 5-foot-10 forward has 11 goals and 26 points in 46 games this season.
Kuokkanen, 23, has missed the Devils' last three games with a wrist injury and was placed on injured reserve on Sunday.
The 6-foot-1 forward has five goals and 11 points in 43 games this season.
Bratt, 23, missed Sunday's game against the Penguins with an upper-body injury and is considered to be day-to-day.
The 5-foot-10 forward has 14 goals and 43 points in 45 games this season.
The New Jersey Devils used these lines during Monday's practice:
Sharangovich- Hughes - Mercer
Zacha - Hischier - Tatar
Sudenic - Boqvist - Vesey
Geertsen - McLeod - Bastian
Siegenthaler - Severson
Smith - Subban
White- Graves
Jaros - Hamilton
Gillies
Daws
Nashville Predators
Forward Nick Cousins is considered to be out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Monday.
Cousins, 28, was injured after colliding with teammate Luke Kunin during the second period of Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
The Belleville, Ont., native has six goals and 13 points in 42 games this season.
In a corresponding move, the Predators have recalled forward Cole Smith from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.
Smith, 26, has 10 goals and 22 points in 33 games with the Admirals this season.
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers have recalled forward Morgan Frost from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms and assigned forward Jackson Cates to the Phantoms on Monday.
Frost, 22, has two goals and seven points in 22 games this season.
Cates, 24, has a goal in 10 games this season.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning have recalled defenceman Darren Raddysh from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch on Monday.
Raddysh, 25, has four assists in 27 games with the Crunch this season.
New York Rangers
The Rangers used these lines during Monday's practice, according to USA Today's Vince Mercogliano:
Kreider - Zibanejad - Lafreniere
Panarin - Strome - Goodrow
Hunt - Chytil - Gauthier
McKegg - Rooney - Reaves
Lindgren - Fox
Miller - Trouba
Nemeth - Schneider
(Hajek-Jones as the extra)
Toronto Maple Leafs
Jack Campbell will be in net on Monday to take on the Seattle Kraken, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.
Campbell, 30, has a 21-7-3 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.39 goals-against average this season.
San Jose Sharks
James Reimer will start in net on Monday against the Edmonton Oilers, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Reimer, 33, has a 13-9-3 records with a .915 save percentage and 2.81 goals-against average this season.
Minnesota Wild
Kaapo Kahkonen is expected to start on Monday against the Detroit Red Wings, according to The Athletics's Michael Russo.
Kahkonen, 25, has a 10-3-2 record with a .924 save percentage and 2.44 goals-against average this season.
Chicago Blackhawks
Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start on Monday against the Winnipeg Jets, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun Times.
Fleury, 37, has a 15-17-3 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.94 goals-against average this season.
Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start on Monday against the Chicago Blackhawks, according to Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun.
Hellebuyck, 28, has a 16-15-7 record with a .913 save percentage and 2.83 goals-against average this season.
The Jets have activated defenceman Logan Stanley from injured reserve on Monday and is expected to play against the Blackhawks.
Stanley, 23, has missed the Jet's last nine games with a lower-body injury.
The Waterloo, Ont., native has eight assists in 35 games this season.
Seattle Kraken
Philipp Grubauer is expected to start on Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to 950 KJR studio host Mike Benton.
Grubauer, 30, has a 12-18-4 record with a .887 save percentage and 3.09 goals-against average this season.
Ottawa Senators
Defenceman Thomas Chabot may be doubtful for Tuesday's matchup against the St. Louis Blues, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.
Chabot, 25. left game in the third period of the Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals after being hit by Capitals forward Tom Wilson.
The Sainte-Marie, Que., native has three goals and 24 points in 45 games this season,