Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vegas Golden Knights

Forward Jack Eichel practiced on the Golden Knight's top live with Max Pacioretty and Evgenii Dadonov on Monday, according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti.

It appears Jack Eichel will practice on Vegas’ top line today with Pacioretty and Dadonov. Those three are wearing white practice jerseys. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) February 14, 2022

Eichel, 25, has not played this season as he recovers from neck sergery.

The North Chelmsford, Mass., native has two goals and 18 points in 21 games with the Buffalo Sabres last season.

The Golden Knights have recalled goaltender Logan Thompson from the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights on Monday.

Thompson, 24, has a 13-8-5 record with a .925 save percentage and 2.67 goals-against average with the Silver Knights this season.

New York Islanders

The Islanders have recalled goaltender Cory Schneider from the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders on an emergency basis on Monday.

#Isles Transaction: Cory Schneider has been recalled on emergency from Bridgeport. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 14, 2022

Schneider, 35, has a 5-9-2 record with a .906 save percentage and 3.08 goals-against average with Bridgeport this season.

New Jersey Devils

Forwards Andreas Johnsson, Janne Kuokkanen, and Jesper Bratt did not participate in practice on Monday.

No Andreas Johnsson today at #NJDevils practice. He left yesterday's warmup with a lower-body injury and did not play against the Penguins.



Janne Kuokkanen and Jesper Bratt are also not at practice. Janne was placed on IR yesterday, Bratt is currently day-to-day. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 14, 2022

Johnsson, 27, left the pre-game warm up with a lower-body injury and did not play during the Devils' 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

The 5-foot-10 forward has 11 goals and 26 points in 46 games this season.

Kuokkanen, 23, has missed the Devils' last three games with a wrist injury and was placed on injured reserve on Sunday.

The 6-foot-1 forward has five goals and 11 points in 43 games this season.

Bratt, 23, missed Sunday's game against the Penguins with an upper-body injury and is considered to be day-to-day.

The 5-foot-10 forward has 14 goals and 43 points in 45 games this season.

The New Jersey Devils used these lines during Monday's practice:

Today at #NJDevils practice… here’s how the lines shaped up: pic.twitter.com/Zf2sCAwme5 — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 14, 2022

Sharangovich- Hughes - Mercer

Zacha - Hischier - Tatar

Sudenic - Boqvist - Vesey

Geertsen - McLeod - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Severson

Smith - Subban

White- Graves

Jaros - Hamilton

Gillies

Daws

Nashville Predators

Forward Nick Cousins is considered to be out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Monday.

Nick Cousins is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 14, 2022

Cousins, 28, was injured after colliding with teammate Luke Kunin during the second period of Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

The Belleville, Ont., native has six goals and 13 points in 42 games this season.

In a corresponding move, the Predators have recalled forward Cole Smith from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.

Smith, 26, has 10 goals and 22 points in 33 games with the Admirals this season.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have recalled forward Morgan Frost from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms and assigned forward Jackson Cates to the Phantoms on Monday.

Transaction: We have recalled forward Morgan Frost from the @LVPhantoms (AHL). Forward Jackson Cates has been loaned to the Phantoms. pic.twitter.com/qhmEp49sak — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 14, 2022

Frost, 22, has two goals and seven points in 22 games this season.

Cates, 24, has a goal in 10 games this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have recalled defenceman Darren Raddysh from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch on Monday.

We have recalled defenseman Darren Raddysh from the @SyracuseCrunch. https://t.co/OZeCq8x8FA — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 14, 2022

Raddysh, 25, has four assists in 27 games with the Crunch this season.

New York Rangers

The Rangers used these lines during Monday's practice, according to USA Today's Vince Mercogliano:

In case you were wondering, #NYR lineup looks the same at today's practice. Should be this for tomorrow:



Kreider - Zib - Laf

Panarin - Strome - Goodrow

Hunt - Chytil - Gauthier

McKegg - Rooney - Reaves



Lindgren - Fox

Miller - Trouba

Nemeth - Schneider



(Hajek-Jones as the xtra) — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) February 14, 2022

Kreider - Zibanejad - Lafreniere

Panarin - Strome - Goodrow

Hunt - Chytil - Gauthier

McKegg - Rooney - Reaves

Lindgren - Fox

Miller - Trouba

Nemeth - Schneider

(Hajek-Jones as the extra)

Toronto Maple Leafs

Jack Campbell will be in net on Monday to take on the Seattle Kraken, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Sheldon Keefe says Jack Campbell starts against Seattle tomorrow. #Leafs. — David Alter (@dalter) February 13, 2022

Campbell, 30, has a 21-7-3 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.39 goals-against average this season.

San Jose Sharks

James Reimer will start in net on Monday against the Edmonton Oilers, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Sawchenko AND Hill on the ice for morning skate, so looks like tonight's back-up still undecided. Reimer will start — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 14, 2022

Reimer, 33, has a 13-9-3 records with a .915 save percentage and 2.81 goals-against average this season.

Minnesota Wild

Kaapo Kahkonen is expected to start on Monday against the Detroit Red Wings, according to The Athletics's Michael Russo.

Looks like Kaapo Kahkonen starting for #mnwild — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) February 14, 2022

Kahkonen, 25, has a 10-3-2 record with a .924 save percentage and 2.44 goals-against average this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start on Monday against the Winnipeg Jets, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun Times.

Marc-Andre Fleury starts for Blackhawks, again, tonight vs. Jets.



Connolly in for Kurashev and Gustafsson in for Galvas. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) February 14, 2022

Fleury, 37, has a 15-17-3 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.94 goals-against average this season.

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start on Monday against the Chicago Blackhawks, according to Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun.

Connor Hellebuyck taking his normal starting routine. Expect him between the pipes tonight. #NHLJets — Scott Billeck (@ScottBilleck) February 14, 2022

Hellebuyck, 28, has a 16-15-7 record with a .913 save percentage and 2.83 goals-against average this season.

The Jets have activated defenceman Logan Stanley from injured reserve on Monday and is expected to play against the Blackhawks.

TRANSACTIONS: The #NHLJets have activated D - Logan Stanley from injured reserve and moved D - Neal Pionk to non-roster COVID status. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) February 14, 2022

Stanley, 23, has missed the Jet's last nine games with a lower-body injury.

The Waterloo, Ont., native has eight assists in 35 games this season.

Seattle Kraken

Philipp Grubauer is expected to start on Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to 950 KJR studio host Mike Benton.

Grubauer tonight, confirmed. — Mike Benton (@Benton_Mike) February 14, 2022

Grubauer, 30, has a 12-18-4 record with a .887 save percentage and 3.09 goals-against average this season.

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Thomas Chabot may be doubtful for Tuesday's matchup against the St. Louis Blues, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

Sounds like top defenceman Thomas Chabot is doubtful tomorrow against the Blues. Will get more information in the morning. He a took a hit from Tom Wilson Sunday and didn't finish the game. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 14, 2022

Chabot, 25. left game in the third period of the Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals after being hit by Capitals forward Tom Wilson.

The Sainte-Marie, Que., native has three goals and 24 points in 45 games this season,