3h ago
Ice Chips: Mete returns, Jets start Brossoit
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Sens Ice Chips: Battling injuries, Chabot leaned on for heavy minutes
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Defenceman Victor Mete (ankle), who has missed the last 10 games, returns to the lineup tonight on the third pairing with Cale Fleury.
Ottawa Senators
While head coach DJ Smith said Sunday that forward Scott Sabourin would return to the lineup Monday to face Buffalo (for the first time in 25 games after the hit in Boston), he updated this morning that Smith is out due to the flu.
Craig Anderson will start in goal.
Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck was the only goalie taking part in the optional practice on Monday so Laurent Brossoit starts in goal against Montreal.
Vancouver Canucks
Defenceman Alex Edler (upper body injury) is set to return to the lineup tonight against the Edmonton Oilers.
Los Angeles Kings
The Kings have recalled forward Martin Frk from Ontario of the AHL.