Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Victor Mete (ankle), who has missed the last 10 games, returns to the lineup tonight on the third pairing with Cale Fleury.

Victor Mete will play tonight for Montreal. Missed the last 10 games. Said he felt after the morning skate Saturday that he was ready to go. — Dan Robertson (@DanRTSN) December 23, 2019

Ottawa Senators

While head coach DJ Smith said Sunday that forward Scott Sabourin would return to the lineup Monday to face Buffalo (for the first time in 25 games after the hit in Boston), he updated this morning that Smith is out due to the flu.

Craig Anderson will start in goal.

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck was the only goalie taking part in the optional practice on Monday so Laurent Brossoit starts in goal against Montreal.

Vancouver Canucks

Defenceman Alex Edler (upper body injury) is set to return to the lineup tonight against the Edmonton Oilers.

#Canucks Edler declares he’s back tonight. Looks like Benn could be the odd man out. Will wait for coach’s confirmation — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) December 23, 2019

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings have recalled forward Martin Frk from Ontario of the AHL.