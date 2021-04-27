McDavid puts on a clinic in rout of Jets

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Washington Capitals

Caps forward Alex Ovechkin missed practice once again on Tuesday as he remains sidelined day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Ovechkin and defenceman Justin Schultz, also out with a lower-body injury, will miss Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders.

Capitals coach Peter Laviolette confirms Ovechkin and Schultz remain out and Vitek Vanecek will start in net vs. Isles tonight. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 27, 2021

The 35-year-old Russian suffered the injury April 22 in a win over the New York Islanders.

Ovechkin has 24 goals and 18 assists over 43 games this season with the Capitals, his 16th year in the NHL.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Goalie Joonas Korpisalo is done for the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to a lower-body injury, the Blue Jackets announced on Tuesday.

The Blue Jackets announced that G Joonas Korpisalo will miss the rest of the 2020-21 season due to a lower body injury.#CBJ | @Huntington_Bank https://t.co/vnQ3wRObb2 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 27, 2021

The 26-year-old has a 9-13-7 record with a 3.30 goals-against average and a 0.894 save percentage over 33 games this season.

Detroit Red Wings

Goalie Kaden Fulcher was re-assigned from the AHL to the team's taxi squad while Kevin Boyle was re-assigned from the taxi squad to the AHL.