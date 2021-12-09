1h ago
Ice Chips: Kuznetsov leaves practice with lower-body injury
Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov left Thursday's practice early due to a lower-body injury, according to Tarik Al-Bashir of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Washington Capitals
Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov left Thursday's practice early due to a lower-body injury, according to Tarik Al-Bashir of The Athletic.
Kuznetsov, 29, has 8 goals and 28 points in 26 games this season.
Forward Carl Hagelin did not skate during Thursday's practice because his COVID-19 test was still pending.
Hagelin, 33, has a goal and five points in 26 games this season.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Elvis Merzlikins will start in net against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, according to head coach Brad Larsen.
Merzlikins, 27, has a 10-5-0 record with a .915 save percentage and 2.95 GAA.
The Blue Jackets used these lines during Thursday's morning skate:
Hofmann - Jenner - Bjorkstrand
Domi - Roslovic - Voracek
Nyquist - Sillinger - Danforth
Robinson - Kuraly -Texier
Werenski - Bean
Gavrikov - Peeke
Carlsson - Boqvist
Merzlikins
Tarasov
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers have placed forward Joel Farabee on the injured reserve on Thursday.
Farabee, 21, lost an edge during the Flyers' 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Dec. 1 and left the game with an upper-body injury.
The Syracuse. N.Y. native is considered week-to-week.
Farabee has seven goals and 10 points in 21 games this season.
The Flyers have recalled forward Jackson Cates from the AHL's Leigh Valley Phantoms on Thursday.
Cates, 24, has two goal and five points in 18 games with the Phantoms this season.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators have recalled defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker from the AHL's Belleville Senators on Thursday.
Bernard-Docker, 21, has an assist in two games with Ottawa this season and two goals and three points in Belleville.
The Senators used these lines at practice on Thursday.
Tkachuk - Norris - Batherson
Paul - Stutzle - Connor Brown
Formenton - Tierney - Ennis
Sanford - Gambrell - Watson
Gaudette
Chabot - Zaitsev
Holden - Zub
Heatherington - Mete
Del Zotto - Bernard-Docker
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings have placed defenceman Gustav Lindstrom on the injured reserve on Thursday.
The 23-year-old suffered a lower body injury during the Red Wing's 4-3 overtime victory against the New York Islanders on Dec. 4.
The Red Wings have recalled defenceman Brian Lashoff from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday.
Lashoff, 31, has two goals and three points in 21 games this season with the Griffins.
The Albany, N.Y. native has two goals and 15 points in his 136-game NHL career.