Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Dominique Ducharme announced Friday Jake Allen will start in net for the Habs Friday night against the Calgary Flames.

Allen has appeared in 20 games for Montreal this seasons, recording a8-8-4 record with .912 save percentage and 2.54 goals against average.

Carey Price is currently sidelined with a concussion.

Projected lines vs. Flames:

Tatar – Danault – Anderson

Toffoli – Suzuki – Armia

Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi – Byron

Drouin – Staal – Perry

Chiarot – Weber

Edmundson – Petry

Romanov – Merrill

Allen starting

Primeau

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin suffered a lower-body injury late in the third period against the New York Islanders Thursday and is listed as day-to-day by the team.

Capitals say Alex Ovechkin has a lower-body injury and is day-to-day after leaving game vs. Islanders late in the third period last night.



Capitals will hold an optional practice today. Will know more on Ovechkin's status for Game 2 of 3 vs. Isles after morning skate Saturday. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 23, 2021

The Capitals are holding an optional practice Friday and will have a morning skate Saturday against the Islanders.

St. Louis Blues

Head coach Craig Berube said Friday forward Robert Thomas will return to the lineup Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche.

Berube said Thomas will play tomorrow. Krug had a maintenance day today, will be good to go. #stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) April 23, 2021

The 21-year-old Thomas has appeared in 21 games with one goal and seven assists.