3h ago
Ice Chips: Ovechkin day-to-day with LBI
Alex Ovechkin suffered a lower-body injury late in the third period against the New York Islanders Thursday and is listed as day-to-day by the team.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Capitals 1, Islanders 0 (SO)
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Head coach Dominique Ducharme announced Friday Jake Allen will start in net for the Habs Friday night against the Calgary Flames.
Allen has appeared in 20 games for Montreal this seasons, recording a8-8-4 record with .912 save percentage and 2.54 goals against average.
Carey Price is currently sidelined with a concussion.
Projected lines vs. Flames:
Tatar – Danault – Anderson
Toffoli – Suzuki – Armia
Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi – Byron
Drouin – Staal – Perry
Chiarot – Weber
Edmundson – Petry
Romanov – Merrill
Allen starting
Primeau
Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin suffered a lower-body injury late in the third period against the New York Islanders Thursday and is listed as day-to-day by the team.
The Capitals are holding an optional practice Friday and will have a morning skate Saturday against the Islanders.
St. Louis Blues
Head coach Craig Berube said Friday forward Robert Thomas will return to the lineup Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche.
The 21-year-old Thomas has appeared in 21 games with one goal and seven assists.