44m ago
Ice Chips: Jets D Bitetto unable to practice
With training camps underway for each of the 24 team's in the NHL's Return to Play, TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Crosby leaves Penguins scrimmage early for undisclosed reason
Winnipeg Jets
The team announced that defenceman Anthony Bitetto was unable to take part in the team's practice on Sunday.
Per league directive for Return to Play, no team will disclose the reason for a player's absence.
Colorado Avalanche
Forward Cale Makar did not take part in practice with the team after leaving midway through Saturday's session.
Welcome to Sunday Morning Scrimmage where Bowen Byram and Conor Timmins are present but Cale Makar, who left practice yesterday, is not. #Avs pic.twitter.com/IsCoYLOC9P— Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) July 19, 2020