With training camps underway for each of the 24 team's in the NHL's Return to Play, TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

The team announced that defenceman Anthony Bitetto was unable to take part in the team's practice on Sunday.

CAMP UPDATE: D - Anthony Bitetto was unable to participate in today's practice. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) July 19, 2020

Per league directive for Return to Play, no team will disclose the reason for a player's absence.

Colorado Avalanche

Forward Cale Makar did not take part in practice with the team after leaving midway through Saturday's session.