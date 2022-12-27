'There's no question guys are frustrated': Myers discusses NHL's handling of COVID

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets announced they have reassigned defenceman Ville Heinola from the AHL's Manitoba Moose to the taxi squad.

TRANSACTION: The #NHLJets have reassigned D - Ville Heinola from the Manitoba Moose (AHL) to the taxi squad. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) December 27, 2021

The 20-year-old has two goals and 12 assists in 20 AHL games so far this season. He has not yet played a game at the NHL level in 2021-22.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Jakub Voracek left Sunday's practice with a lower-body injury according to Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch.

Hedger reports that Voracek "wasn't feeling right" and will be re-evaluated on Monday.

The 32-year-old has one goals and 21 assists in 28 games so far this season.