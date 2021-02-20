Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Zach Hyman is on the ice in a regular sweater at the Leafs' morning skate in Montreal, reports TSN's Mark Masters. He is good to go for Saturday night while forward Nic Petan will come out of the lineup.

Leafs line-up notes from Montreal



* Zach Hyman returns from one game injury absence (shot block off) ... Nic Petan comes out of the lineup



* Zach Bogosian back in ... Mikko Lehtonen out



* Frederik Andersen the projected starter @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 20, 2021

Hyman did not play Thursday night as the Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators. Head coach Sheldon Keefe described the forward as "banged up" prior to puck drop.

Hyman said Saturday that it was a blocked shot that caught him in the foot but he is feeling better and ready to get back at it for the Leafs.

Zach Hyman said it was a shot block that caught him in the foot the other night, but he's feeling better and ready to get back in for #Leafs vs. MTL tonight — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 20, 2021

Zach Bogosian will draw back in Saturday with Mikko Lehtonen taking a seat, while Frederik Andersen returns to the crease after Michael Hutchinson handled things Thursday night.

Montreal Canadiens

Carey Price will get the start between the pipes Saturday night against the Leafs according to TSN's John Lu.

#Habs Julien confirms Carey Price starts vs #Leafs. Byron in for Perry, with a possible lineup change again with tomorrow’s back-to-back at #Sens. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Paul Byron will draw in for Corey Perry. Lu notes there could be a possible lineup change again Sunday with a back-to-back against the Ottawa Senators.

Habs' Practice Lines

F

Toffoli - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson

Tatar - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Lehkonen - Evans - Byron*

D

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Mete - Romanov

G

Price

Allen

Ottawa Senators

The Senators announced Saturday morning that they have recalled goaltender Joey Daccord from the AHL's Belleville Senators and re-assigned him to the team's taxi squad.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled goaltender Joey Daccord from @BellevilleSens and re-assigned him to the team's taxi squad. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) February 20, 2021

Daccord was sent to the AHL from the taxi squad on Friday.

Sens' Practice Lines

F

Tkachuk-Norris-CBrown

Paul-White-Dadonov

Stutzle-Stepan-Batherson

Peca-Tierney-Watson

Anisimov-Haley

D

Reilly-Zub

Brannstrom-Gundbranson

Coburn-Zaitsev

Wolanin-JBrown

G

Murray

Daccord

St. Louis Blues

Injured forward Vladimir Tarasenko skated with the Blues during practice on Friday for the second day in a row.

However, according to Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Tarasenko's is still at least a couple weeks away from returning to the lineup as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery.

“We want to integrate him more with our team and practicing,” head coach Craig Berube told the Post-Dispatch. “Hopefully, he keeps pushing and he can do more and more. So it was good to see him out there today. I think he brings energy to our team right now, guys seeing him out there. He’s in a good mood. I think it’s good for our team.”

The 29-year-old play 10 games last season, recording three goals and seven assists.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets announced approval from the Ohio Department of Health to host 10 per cent capacity of fans at Nationwide Arena starting on March 2.

The Blue Jackets will take on the Detroit Red Wings in their first game in front of home fans this season.